Senate President Urges Enhanced Economic Cooperation Among Developing Countries In Beijing

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Senate President Faisal Fayez on Tuesday stressed the importance of strengthening economic cooperation among developing countries to create a new, equitable economic order between the global North and South.



His remarks came during the Beijing-hosted Parliamentary Dialogue, which was organised by the National People's of China to mark the 40th anniversary of China's membership of the Inter-Parliamentary Union.

The forum that brought together leaders from developing countries, parliamentarians and the President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union aims to explore strategies to achieve sustainable development and promote international cooperation, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Fayez criticised the existing economic system, noting that it is driven by dominance and monopolies that have widened the gap between developed and developing countries.



Despite the considerable human and natural resources - including oil, gas, precious minerals and water - concentrated in developing countries, these nations continue to face significant challenges, he said.

Fayez also called for the establishment of an economic cooperation programme among developing countries as a key step towards sustainable development, noting that the programme would enable these nations to better manage their natural resources and protect their interests.

He stressed that greater cooperation among developing countries and their legislative bodies is essential to address challenges related to geopolitical shifts and policies of dominance.

He identified the COVID-19 pandemic, the Russian-Ukrainian war and its impact on energy and commodity prices, and the ongoing Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories as major factors exacerbating the economic and developmental hurdles faced by developing countries.



Fayez also highlighted the importance of the Memorandum of Understanding between Jordan and China, which is in line with China's Belt and Road Initiative and the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road.



Addressing the ongoing Israeli aggression against Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank, Fayez urged the international community and parliamentary institutions to take a stand for human dignity and the right to a free and dignified life.



He called for effective measures to pressure Israel to cease its aggression and address its actions, including genocide and systematic destruction in Gaza and the West Bank, asserting that these actions violate international law.

Fayez commended China's support for the Kingdom's efforts to resolve regional conflicts and secure Palestinian rights to an independent state with East Jerusalem as its capital in line with a two-state solution.