Khel Khel Mein Box Office Collection Day 6: Akshay Kumar, Tapsee Pannu's Comedy Film Struggles To Cross ₹20 Crore Mark

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Khel Khel Mein Collection Day 6: The Akshay Kumar -Tapsee Pannu-starrer comedy drama continues to struggle at the box office. According to tracker Sacnilk, the movie earned a total of ₹17.15 crore in six days after its release. The early estimates of the movie's collection on day 6, Tuesday, stand at ₹1.10 crore.

| Stree 2 Box Office Day 3: Shraddha Kapoor's film mints ₹135.7 crore Khel Khel Mein Box Office Collection Day 6

The multi-starrer movie, Khel Khel Mein , failed to utilise the weekend opportunity and performed low on its first five days at the box office. The movie earned an estimated ₹16.05 crore in its first five days. With the addition of ₹1.10 crore earnings on Tuesday, its total earnings stood at ₹17.15 crore after day 6. The movie had an overall 18.43% Hindi Occupancy on Tuesday, August 20, 2024. The movie has earned an estimated ₹26.8 crore, and ₹17.15 crore in India (Net). Its gross collection in India stood at ₹19.3 crore six days after release.

| Box office underperformers find new audiences upon re-release| Stree 2 versus Fighter box office collection: Who's winning on Day 1? About Khel Khel Mein

Mudassar Aziz directed the comedy-drama, which was produced by White World Productions, Wakaoo Films, and T-Series. Akshay Kumar plays the lead role, and Vaani Kapoor, Taapsee Pann , Ammy Virk, Fardeen Khan, Pragya Jaiswal, and Aditya Seal also play key roles.

| Deadpool & Wolverine BO Collection Day 5: Movie pulls ₹6.25 crore on July 30

The movie is struggling to maintain its ground as it is facing tough competition from Stree 2 which is doing wonders at box office. The sequel of Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's Stree faced a Box Office clash with 'Khel Khel Mein' and 'Vedaa' on August 15. However, the movie did well on its first day of collection. According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the movie crossed the double century mark ( ₹200 crore) in just four days. The movie is gaining momentum as it has become the top choice for moviegoers, surpassing the other two by a huge margin.