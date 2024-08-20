Weward Partners With American Cancer Society For Fundraising Walk Campaign

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WeWard's of 20M users can now walk in support of the fight against cancer.

WeWard , the free mobile app that rewards 20M people for walking, is partnering up with the American Cancer Society (ACS), allowing any user to walk in support of ACS's fight against cancer.

According to a study from ACS, the National Cancer Institute, and the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, just 2.5-5 hours of walking per week significantly lowers the risk of seven different types of cancers. Through teaming up with ACS, WeWard hopes to shed light on the health benefits of walking for cancer prevention, while allowing users to directly support the organization's cause.

WeWard is bringing a new and innovative approach to exercise motivation by gamifying and socializing the step count. Each day, users can track and convert their daily steps into 'Wards', which can then be redeemed as cash deposits, charitable donations, or retail gifts. The app also offers various competitive and social features, such as challenges, leaderboards, collectibles, and streaks, to further gamify the experience. WeWard users have been shown to increase walking activity by nearly 25%, and to date, the company has given $20M in cash back to users, $1M to charity partners, and helped save more than 600,000 tons of CO2 from walking activity generated.

From July 9

through November 9, 2024, WeWard users will have the option to donate their Wards to a dedicated ACS fundraiser, with the goal of reaching 6,790,000 Wards. When the goal is reached, WeWard will make a donation to the American Cancer Society, where the funds will be used to support cancer prevention and early detection education for all, which includes helping people understand cancer diagnoses and treatment options, manage side effects, and find convenient transportation options during treatment.

This announcement marks another major partnership in WeWard's deep network of household name brands and is a testament to the company's efforts to offer its U.S. users rewards that matter most to them. The initiative is also a demonstration of WeWard and ACS's shared commitment to driving positive change and advocacy across health and wellness issues.

News of the partnership comes on the heels of WeWard's recent expansion into 20 new countries across the globe, extending the platform's reach into all continents and in 29 countries total. The ACS campaign will be accessible to users across all of WeWard's markets.

"We're thrilled to be partnering with such a prestigious institution doing incredibly important work in the fight against cancer," said Yves Benchimol, CEO of WeWard. "The ACS team is tackling a major health issue that impacts so many, so it only made sense to offer our users an easy way to leverage the power of walking to support this cause."

"We are grateful to WeWard for their generous support of the American Cancer Society's mission of ending cancer as we know it, for everyone. In addition to raising funds, WeWard is raising awareness about the importance of regular, consistent physical activity as part of a healthy lifestyle to reduce cancer risk," said Chloe Lipman, Vice President, New York City at American Cancer Society.

About WeWard

Founded in 2019 by Yves Benchimol, WeWard is a free mobile app designed to make walking a more rewarding part of people's lives. Through gamifying and socializing the step count, the app rewards users for their daily walking activity through incentives such as cash deposits, gift purchases, and charity donations. More than 20M users have signed up to join the platform, which has been shown to increase user walking time by nearly 25%. It is available in 29 countries across the globe.

About the American Cancer Society

The American Cancer Society is a leading cancer-fighting organization with a vision to end cancer as we know it, for everyone. For more than 110 years, we have been improving the lives of people with cancer and their families as the only organization combating cancer through advocacy, research, and patient support. We are committed to ensuring everyone has an opportunity to prevent, detect, treat, and survive cancer. To learn more, visit cancer or call our 24/7 helpline at 1-800-227-2345. Connect with us on Facebook , X, and Instagram .

