Documentary No Problem On People Affected By Autism Screened In Ganja City

(MENAFN- AzerNews) As a contribution to the development of an inclusive society, the documentary "No problem" (Problem yoxdur) directed by director Elchin Aghazadeh was screened again on 17.08.2024 at the Ganja Mall Cinema Plus cinema in the city of Ganja under the organization of Farah SIB, Azernews reports.

It should be noted that the first presentation event of the film about the life story of Alik Jafarov, a person with disabilities, was held in Baku on August 4. 2024 was received with great enthusiasm by the participants at the Nizami Cinema Center.

The event started with the National Anthem of Azerbaijan in Ganja city. During the presentation ceremony of the event organized by the pedagog Aygun Gasimova and the chairman of the "Azerbaijan Disabled Cyclists Support" Public Union, the head coach of the national para-cycling team under the National Paralympic Committee, Amid Hasanguliyev, they talked about the uniqueness of the screenplay. They said that this film and these events are of great importance for the development of an inclusive society.

The presenters noted that the event was organized by the first organizers Ilhama Akhundova, Majid Majidli, and Zivar Khanlarova.

Inclusive education specialist Zivar Khanlarova in her speech drew attention to the approval of the State Program for the development of inclusiveness in education and society for 2018-2024.

He said that the main essence of inclusiveness is not alien to our people who live with our national and moral values. He said that every citizen has responsibilities in every field to keep these high values alive. From this point of view, Elchin Aghazade's social films about talented people with physical limitations, his social film "Ladybug" dedicated to autistic children, which was nominated the "Best Social Film" in the state of Florida, are highly commendable. He cited the examples of the talented director's documentaries for martyrs and veterans, the "Sound of Victory" video clip of children of martyrs, documentaries instilling moral values as well as national values such as "Paradise fragrance" and "Another life" and his creativity and activity from this point of view. said that it is very appreciable.

Then Ilgar Humbatov, the founder of "Farah" SIB, and an international trainer in the inclusive field, emphasized the benefits and advantages of an Inclusive society for everyone in his speech.

In addition, the intellectual lover of literature Asgar Mammadov brought quotes from the poems of N. Ganjavi and other classics and exemplified the high spirituality of the great personalities of the Azerbaijani people.

Later, after thanking Fariz Mammadov, the head of the "Azestetik" company, who supported our events, the film was shown.

After the screening of the film, pedagogue, sociologist, doctor of philosophy Mail Yagub and head teacher of Ganja State University, head of the center for students with disabilities, trainer on inclusive education Lamiya Hajimuradova shared their good impressions about the film.

In the end, the director Elchin Agazade spoke about the creation of the screenplay and other people who worked on it. The arrival of the film's hero Alik Jafarov and his mother on the stage was met with great love and enthusiasm.

