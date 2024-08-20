Documentary No Problem On People Affected By Autism Screened In Ganja City

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
As a contribution to the development of an inclusive society,
the documentary film "No problem" (Problem yoxdur) directed by
director Elchin Aghazadeh was screened again on 17.08.2024 at the
Ganja Mall Cinema Plus cinema in the city of Ganja under the
organization of Farah SIB, Azernews reports.
It should be noted that the first presentation event of the film
about the life story of Alik Jafarov, a person with disabilities,
was held in Baku on August 4. 2024 was received with great
enthusiasm by the participants at the Nizami Cinema Center.
The event started with the National Anthem of Azerbaijan in
Ganja city. During the presentation ceremony of the event organized
by the pedagog Aygun Gasimova and the chairman of the "Azerbaijan
Disabled Cyclists Support" Public Union, the head coach of the
national para-cycling team under the National Paralympic Committee,
Amid Hasanguliyev, they talked about the uniqueness of the
screenplay. They said that this film and these events are of great
importance for the development of an inclusive society.
The presenters noted that the event was organized by the first
organizers Ilhama Akhundova, Majid Majidli, and Zivar
Khanlarova.
Inclusive education specialist Zivar Khanlarova in her speech
drew attention to the approval of the State Program for the
development of inclusiveness in education and society for
2018-2024.
He said that the main essence of inclusiveness is not alien to
our people who live with our national and moral values. He said
that every citizen has responsibilities in every field to keep
these high values alive. From this point of view, Elchin Aghazade's
social films about talented people with physical limitations, his
social film "Ladybug" dedicated to autistic children, which was
nominated the "Best Social Film" in the state of Florida, are
highly commendable. He cited the examples of the talented
director's documentaries for martyrs and veterans, the "Sound of
Victory" video clip of children of martyrs, documentaries
instilling moral values as well as national values such as
"Paradise fragrance" and "Another life" and his creativity and
activity from this point of view. said that it is very
appreciable.
Then Ilgar Humbatov, the founder of "Farah" SIB, and an
international trainer in the inclusive field, emphasized the
benefits and advantages of an Inclusive society for everyone in his
speech.
In addition, the intellectual lover of literature Asgar Mammadov
brought quotes from the poems of N. Ganjavi and other classics and
exemplified the high spirituality of the great personalities of the
Azerbaijani people.
Later, after thanking Fariz Mammadov, the head of the
"Azestetik" company, who supported our events, the film was
shown.
After the screening of the film, pedagogue, sociologist, doctor
of philosophy Mail Yagub and head teacher of Ganja State
University, head of the center for students with disabilities,
trainer on inclusive education Lamiya Hajimuradova shared their
good impressions about the film.
In the end, the director Elchin Agazade spoke about the creation
of the screenplay and other people who worked on it. The arrival of
the film's hero Alik Jafarov and his mother on the stage was met
with great love and enthusiasm.
