Japan Wants To Clean Up The Fukushima Nuclear Power Plant
8/20/2024 3:12:26 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
By Alimat Aliyeva
In the coming days, the probe will be sent inside the Fukushima
reactor destroyed by the tsunami, Azernews
reports.
The goal is to take a sample of nuclear fuel residues. It will
take more than a week to send the robotic probe to the reactor and
back. The goal is to determine the radiation level inside the
reactor.
TEPCO, which operates the nuclear power plant, reported that
there are more than 800 tons of radioactive waste inside the
reactors that failed during the tsunami. After analyzing the
samples, a decision will be made on the safe disposal of the
reactors.
Since the radioactive background inside the reactors is very
high, special robots have been prepared to enter it. According to
experts, it will take several decades to eliminate the consequences
of the accident at the station.
It should be noted that on March 11, 2011, as a result of the
tsunami, the cooling system of the Fukushima nuclear power plant
failed and 3 of the 6 reactors melted down. This is considered the
largest nuclear disaster since the Chernobyl disaster.
