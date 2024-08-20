Argyle Is Now An Approved Service Provider Supporting Freddie Mac's AIM

(MENAFN- Send2Press Newswire) NEW YORK CITY, N.Y., Aug. 20, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Argyle , a providing real-time income and employment verifications for some of the largest lenders in the United States, is now an approved third-party supporting Freddie Mac's Loan Product Advisor® (LPASM) asset and income modeler (AIM) , a solution that simplifies the mortgage underwriting process for lenders. Argyle's verification of income and employment (VOIE) solution, which includes reports, pay stubs and W-2s, saves lenders 5–7 days per loan and 60–80% in costs compared to legacy VOIE providers.







Image caption: Argyle logo.



GSE-Approved: Argyle is now an approved service provider for Freddie Mac's LPA AIM, in addition to being an authorized report supplier for Fannie Mae's Desktop Underwriter®.

Cost and Time Savings: Lenders using Argyle for VOIE can save 5–7 days per loan and 60–80% in costs compared to legacy providers.

Improved Loan Quality: Lenders can now submit their Argyle reference number to LPA for immediate assessment of eligibility for representation and warranty relief. Timely Solution: The integration addresses increasing origination costs and helps maintain lender margins.

Effective immediately, lenders using Argyle's verification services will be eligible for automatic assessment of income and employment, including 10-day pre-closing verifications, through AIM. By submitting Argyle's reference number to LPA, lenders can receive an immediate assessment of eligibility for representation and warranty relief for the income calculation and accuracy and integrity of the data.

“Argyle is proud to collaborate with Freddie Mac to offer a comprehensive and efficient industry-leading solution for income and employment verification,” said Argyle COO Brian Geary.“By automatically retrieving income data from a borrower's payroll accounts, our platform helps lenders close high-quality loans more quickly while reducing origination costs and improving loan quality. This solution is timely, especially as the industry faces increasing origination costs that erode already razor-thin margins.”

“Our latest research shows the cost to originate has increased 35% since 2021. When lenders maximize LPA's digital capabilities like AIM, they can save $1,500 per loan,” said Daniel Miller, Freddie Mac Single-Family Director of Strategic Technology Partnerships.“We're excited to welcome Argyle as a service provider supporting AIM, so we can help lenders drive down costs through digital innovation.”

For more information about Argyle's integrations with automated underwriting systems (AUS), visit .

About Argyle:

Founded in 2018, Argyle is the leading provider of real-time income and employment verifications. As an authorized report supplier for Fannie Mae's Desktop Underwriter® validation service and an approved service provider supporting Freddie Mac's Loan Product Advisor® asset and income modeler (AIM), Argyle empowers mortgage lenders to auto-retrieve paystubs and W-2s, understand consumers' ability to pay and improve loan quality-all at 60–80% less cost. Argyle's commitment to innovation is backed by investors including Bain Capital Ventures, SignalFire, Checkr and Rockefeller Asset Management.

For more information on Argyle's industry-leading platform, please visit .

To stay up to date on all Argyle news, sign up for our newsletter here: blog/ .

Tags: @withArgyle @FreddieMac #fintech #financialservices #innovation #mortgage #mortgagelending

Brand Assets: #logo

###

MEDIA ONLY CONTACT:

(not for print or online)

Leslie W. Colley

Depth for Argyle

...

(678) 622-6229

News Source: Argyle