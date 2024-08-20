Investornewsbreaks National Investment Banking Association Selects IBN As Official Media Sponsor For Its Landmark 150Th Investment Conference

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)
The National investment banking Association (“NIBA”) has selected IBN (“InvestorBrandNetwork”), a cutting-edge corporate communications and digital engagement platform providing tailored p latform solutions for public and private companies, as an official media sponsor of its 150th Investment conference . As an official media sponsor, IBN is leveraging its array of state-of-the-art solutions to heighten recognition of the event through an array of extensive digital channels, social media capabilities, and communication strategy. InvestorWire, a key distribution brand of IBN, will serve as the Official Newswire for the conference scheduled for September 4-5, 2024, at The Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort, Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
“We have had a long and fruitful partnership with IBN and are pleased to have them on board as a media sponsor for our landmark 150th Investment Conference. As the market leader in strategic communication, IBN has been pivotal to our media strategy and in broadening our outreach to in-person and online investors. We look forward to carrying our collaboration forward well into the future,” said Emily Foshee, NIBA Executive Director.
To view the full press release, visit
About The National Investment Banking Association
Since 1982, The National Investment Banking Association (“NIBA”) has been serving the micro-cap and small-cap investment community. NIBA has hosted 149 investment conferences showcasing public and private companies seeking access to the financial industry. Its network has raised over $40 billion and is responsible for 90% of all IPOs under $20 million. The association is made up of thousands of investment professionals representing over 60 key industry services and includes over 8,800 registered representatives that have over $100 billion assets under management. For more information about the association, visit .
About InvestorWire
InvestorWire
(“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 60+ brands within
the
Dynamic Brand Portfolio
@
IBN
that delivers :
(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via
InvestorWire
to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;
(2) article and
editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;
(3) enhanced
press release enhancement
to ensure maximum impact ;
(4)
social media distribution
via IBN to millions of social media followers ;
and (5) a full array of tailored
corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.
For more information, please visit
Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published:
/Disclaimer
InvestorWire
Los Angeles, CA
310.299.1717 Office
...
InvestorWire is powered by
IBN
MENAFN20082024000224011066ID1108581193
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.