Investornewsbreaks National Investment Banking Association Selects IBN As Official Media Sponsor For Its Landmark 150Th Investment Conference

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) The National Association (“NIBA”) has selected IBN (“InvestorBrandNetwork”), a cutting-edge corporate communications and digital engagement providing tailored p latform solutions for public and private companies, as an official sponsor of its 150th Investment . As an official media sponsor, IBN is leveraging its array of state-of-the-art solutions to heighten recognition of the event through an array of extensive digital channels, social media capabilities, and communication strategy. InvestorWire, a key distribution brand of IBN, will serve as the Official Newswire for the conference scheduled for September 4-5, 2024, at The Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort, Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

“We have had a long and fruitful partnership with IBN and are pleased to have them on board as a media sponsor for our landmark 150th Investment Conference. As the market leader in strategic communication, IBN has been pivotal to our media strategy and in broadening our outreach to in-person and online investors. We look forward to carrying our collaboration forward well into the future,” said Emily Foshee, NIBA Executive Director.

About The National Investment Banking Association

Since 1982, The National Investment Banking Association (“NIBA”) has been serving the micro-cap and small-cap investment community. NIBA has hosted 149 investment conferences showcasing public and private companies seeking access to the financial industry. Its network has raised over $40 billion and is responsible for 90% of all IPOs under $20 million. The association is made up of thousands of investment professionals representing over 60 key industry services and includes over 8,800 registered representatives that have over $100 billion assets under management. For more information about the association, visit .

About InvestorWire

InvestorWire

(“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

