First Horizon Announces Endowed Scholarship At Lemoyne-Owen College

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MEMPHIS, Tenn., Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- First Horizon Corp. (NYSE: FHN or "First Horizon") announced the establishment of the First Horizon Endowed Scholarship at LeMoyne-Owen College.

Bryan Jordan (Chairman, President and CEO, First Horizon), and Dr. Anthony C. Hood (Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer, First Horizon), present the endowed scholarship check to Dr. Christopher B. Davis (President, LeMoyne-Owen College)

The endowed scholarship is part of a newly created education initiative aimed at investing in future professionals in the colleges and universities that contribute to the civic, social and economic fabric of our communities. In addition to the scholarship, the partnership will offer programming including financial education, professional skill development and career opportunities that are aligned with the school's offerings and tailored to the needs of its students.

The endowment will provide one scholarship per year to a student interested in finance or other roles in the banking industry who values our commitment to increasing accessibility, connectivity and enrichment for all.

"First Horizon is thrilled to announce this scholarship at LeMoyne Owen – a well-regarded, Memphis-headquartered center of education that, like First Horizon, has served our community for over 160 years," said Bryan Jordan, Chairman, President and CEO of First Horizon. "We remain committed to investing in the long-term sustainability of our community and continuing to make education a top priority for our region."

"It's an exciting day for us at LeMoyne-Owen College. The reality is when we look at what we believe we've been called to do, that is to train leaders, challenge our students to take advantage of opportunities, and ultimately change our city, our county, our world, we can't do that without partners," stated Dr. Christopher B. Davis, President LeMoyne-Owen College. "The investment that First Horizon made today in terms of an endowed scholarship and the offer to help create pathways for our students is a significant investment and for that we're grateful."

