M&M's® Ice Cream Cookie Sandwiches And GREENIESTM Dental Treats For Dogs Help Pet Parents And Their Canine Companions Beat The Summer Heat

It doesn't get much sweeter than enjoying summer with your favorite canine companion. That's why, this National Dog Day on Monday, August 26, M&M'S® Ice Cream Cookie Sandwiches and GREENIESTM Treats for Dogs, both proudly part of the Mars family of brands, are bringing pet parents and their dogs the ultimate treating experience with the launch of the limited edition "Mars Summer Treat Pack."



For generations, people and their pets have enjoyed Mars' brands, products and services. The "Mars Summer Treat Pack" brings fan favorites together with creamy, rich M&M'S Ice Cream Cookie Sandwiches for pet parents - and for their dogs, tail-wagging GREENIESTM Dental Treats. In celebration of the 25th anniversary of M&M'S Ice Cream and National Dog Day, both Mars items are completely free for fans and their dogs on August 26 through the "Mars Summer Treat Pack" program while supplies last.

"What better way to celebrate 25 years of delicious M&M'S Ice Cream and National Dog Day than treating both pet parents, and their canine companions, to free summer treats," said Shaf Lalani, General Manager, Mars Ice Cream. "The 'Mars Summer Treat Pack' combines two fan-favorites from our portfolio to help pet parents inspire moments of happiness with their dogs."

Leading up to National Dog Day, New York City fans can treat themselves by visiting the "Mars Summer Treat Pack" truck on Saturday, August 24. Pet parents and their dogs can find the Mars truck starting at 11:30 a.m. ET at Tompkins Square Park then at Union Square Park starting around 3:30 p.m. ET to

receive their free scrumptious treats-for-two, in-person, while supplies last.

On Monday, August 26, in partnership with Fooji, consumers nationwide can visit MarsSummerTreatPack starting at 10:00 a.m. ET to claim their free "Mars Summer Treat Pack" for paw-some National Dog Day treats, while supplies last. In Chicago, Cincinnati, Los Angeles, Nashville and New York City, pet parents and their pups can enjoy special same day delivery, while supplies last.

For more details on the "Mars Summer Treat Pack" by M&M'S Ice Cream Cookie Sandwiches and GREENIESTM Dental Treats for Dogs, please visit MarsSummerTreatPack or share how you and your furry pal are enjoying summer together with these treats by tagging #TreatedByMars.

For more on M&M'S Ice Cream, visit

For more on the GREENIESTM brand, visit



