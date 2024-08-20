Indiana Digital Learning School (INDLS) Offers Free Information Session For Indiana Families

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Learn about enrollment, support, and how INDLS supports every student's unique needs

INDIANA, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Announced today, Indiana Digital Learning School (INDLS) is hosting a free, virtual information session for prospective students and families. The webinar, scheduled for August 22 at 5 p.m. ET, invites families to log in to learn about enrollment, financial support, and how INDLS supports every student's unique learning needs.

"At INDLS, we're committed to the academic success of every student,” said Liz Sliger, Executive Director, INDLS.“This information session will be tailored for families curious about the transition to online school, sharing how our school works with families to support each child's academic success.”

INDLS offers an individualized approach to learning, delivering rich, challenging curriculum designed to assist students who seek different pathways to education. The state-licensed teachers are experienced in creating an engaging online environment.

The Information Session takes place virtually on Thursday, August 22, 2024, at 5 p.m. ET. Attendees are encouraged to register to attend.

About Indiana Digital Learning School (INDLS)

Indiana Digital Learning School (INDLS) is an online public school program of the Union School Corporation, serving students across the state of Indiana. INDLS is tuition-free and provides families the choice to access the curriculum and tools provided by K12, a Stride Company (NYSE: LRN). Stride offers learners of all ages a more effective way to learn and build skills for their future. For more information about INDLS, visit href="" rel="external nofollow" k1 .



