Winnebago Launches "Home Is Where You Take It”, Celebrating A Sense of Home on the Most Rugged Adventures

Legendary Manufacturer of RVs Breaks New Ground with Compact, Rugged RVs for Modern Explorers

- Kunal Mehta, WinnebagoFOREST CITY, IOWA, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Winnebago, the flagship brand of outdoor lifestyle product manufacturer Winnebago Industries (NYSE: WGO), is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest campaign, "Home Is Where You Take It” under their current brand platform Go Where You Feel. Winnebago has long enabled adventure-seekers to seek a life off the beaten path. With their latest campaign, Winnebago sets itself apart by positioning their Backcountry Series as the optimal solution for the growing crowd of people seeking to put down-and pick up-their roots at a moment's notice. Its recreational vehicles (RVs) offer a clean, quality and functionally-focused fit and finish, making it possible to find home off the road and off the grid, elevating the experience for today's rugged nomads.Kunal Mehta, Vice President of Strategy, Business Development, and Marketing, expresses the brand's excitement about the new campaign,“The campaign is a reflection of the backcountry story. I am excited about what the story tells. We're launching 'Home Is Where You Take It' at a time when more people are embracing the nomadic lifestyle. Our models are designed to meet the demands of today's adventurers, ensuring they have the tools and comfort needed to explore the world.”“Home is Where You Take It” marks a significant step for Winnebago, as it markets to the outdoor and overland consumer segments. This new evolution is the first step towards bringing the Go Where You Feel mentality to a new segment of consumers. The campaign spotlights the Ekko , Revel , and Solis Pocket , three of Winnebago's Backcountry Series vehicles, meticulously designed for today's explorer.Winnebago's highlighted models are equipped to make a home out of anywhere, despite tough terrain, challenging conditions, and miles of open road. The Ekko, Revel, and Solis Pocket are designed with specific consumers in mind, each featuring unique attributes tailored to enhance the outdoor experience so you can truly go where you feel.Ekko: Efficient like a camper van, spacious like a Class C. This all-wheel drive option has the capability to tackle nearly every terrain. Packed with power, ample water and a dream gear garage, the EKKO promises your adventures are properly fueled.Revel: Built on the all-wheel drive Mercedes-Benz Sprinter, the Revel is the ultimate adventure-ready off-road van. Boasting significant ground clearance, rugged tires and off-road lighting, this adventure van ensures you can get out there and light up the trail along the way. Paired with a meticulously designed modern interior that offers comfort and functionality, rest assured you have an epic place to crash after a full day of adventuring.Solis Pocket: Versatility is key with the Solis Pocket. This van favorite is comfortable in the backcountry or buzzing city streets with its compact size making it perfect for solo travelers, couples or even small families. With an efficient and functional layout and features like the multi-functional dinette, indoor/outdoor galley, wet bath or available pop-top sleeping, this compact camper van takes advantage of every inch of its 17' footprint.Instead of a vehicle-first campaign touting the features and technology of the vans, Winnebago focused on the adventurer. Opting to use real people who live the van life as talent to embody their real consumer. These influencers and 4x4 enthusiasts came from all walks of life, many with preconceived notions about the brand, and came away with a new appreciation for the Backcountry Series in their pursuit of going where they feel. Winnebago recognized the importance of providing vehicles that are not only durable, versatile, and reliable, but also exceptionally comfortable. The Ekko, Revel, and Solis Pocket represent a significant departure from the traditional image of Winnebago, often associated with large, luxurious motorhomes. These new models are compact, rugged, and built for off-road exploration, showcasing Winnebago's commitment to innovation and adapting to the evolving needs of the market.Combined with its new focus on audience-first messaging, Winnebago is doubling down that home isn't a fixed place; it isn't just four walls, sometimes, it's four wheels. The campaign can be viewed at and Winnebago will be at Overland Expo - Mtn West in Colorado, where the brand will highlight its fleet of Backcountry vehicles.About Winnebago:Winnebago brand RVs have been a part of the American outdoor experience since pioneering the category in 1958. Winnebago offers legendary innovation, quality, and service across a full spectrum of towable travel trailers and motorhomes ranging from camper vans to luxury Class A diesel pushers. For more information, visit . Winnebago is a wholly owned subsidiary of Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO), a manufacturer of premium leisure travel and outdoor recreation products under the five brands: Winnebago, Grand Design, Chris-Craft, Newmar and Barletta. For access to Winnebago Industries' investor relations material or to add your name to an automatic email list for Company news releases, visit

