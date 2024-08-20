Rhonda Walker Foundation's 12Th Year Holding Its Annual Automotive Industry Golf Challenge Raises Over $700,000

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
Rhonda Walker Foundation (RWF) held its 12th Annual Automotive industry golf Challenge on August 12, 2024, raising more than $700,000 to support the organization's vision where every young girl has the opportunity to thrive, succeed and become a catalyst for positive change.
This year's event was a memorable day of golf, networking, and philanthropy, bringing together more than 288 automotive industry professionals, enthusiasts, and community leaders for a great cause.
Rhonda Walker, RWF President and Founder with Title Sponsor, Axalta, and Special Guest, Chris Webber.
The Rhonda Walker Annual Automotive Industry Golf Challenge has become a highly anticipated event in Southeast Michigan, known for its dedication to supporting inner-city teen girls.
Over the 12 years the event has run, RWF has raised a total of $5 million with all proceeds going directly to support its unique five-year mentoring and leadership program.
"We are very fortunate to be able to host such a pinnacle event that provides a unique platform to connect industry leaders, make a positive impact on the young teen girls we support, and of course, have fun," said Rhonda Walker, RWF President and Founder.
"Our fundraising efforts reached new heights, by exceeding previous years thanks to the unwavering support of our incredible donors, volunteers, staff, and participants."
A special thank you to the RWF Annual Automotive Industry Golf Challenge corporate sponsors:
Axalta - Title Sponsor
BASF
BorgWarner
Bose
Commonwealth Rolled Products
DENSO
DN Automotive
Fanuc
Flex n Gate
Forvia
Innoviz
James Group International
Lear
LTC Roll and Engineering
Magna
Muller BBM
Nemak
Orbus Corp
Proterial America
Robert Bosch, LLC
SBC Advisors
Seraph
Shape Corp
Solero Technologies
For additional information about the Rhonda Walker Foundation please contact Holly A. Murphy, Senior Marketing and Communications Director at
[email protected] or 313-263-1629.
About RWF
The Rhonda Walker Foundation (RWF) is a non-profit organization dedicated to empowering inner-city teen girls in Detroit, Michigan. We offer a comprehensive program that combines academic support, college preparation, career exploration, and personal development to equip young girls with the tools, resources, and opportunities they need to excel. Through our award-winning five-year program, we strive to instill in our girls a strong sense of self-worth, leadership skills, and a commitment to community service.
We rely on the generosity of donors, sponsors, and volunteers to continue making a difference. For more information, please visit
or follow on social.
