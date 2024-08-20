عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Rhonda Walker Foundation's 12Th Year Holding Its Annual Automotive Industry Golf Challenge Raises Over $700,000

Rhonda Walker Foundation's 12Th Year Holding Its Annual Automotive Industry Golf Challenge Raises Over $700,000


8/20/2024 11:31:52 AM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DETROIT, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The
Rhonda Walker Foundation (RWF) held its 12th Annual Automotive industry golf Challenge on August 12, 2024, raising more than $700,000 to support the organization's vision where every young girl has the opportunity to thrive, succeed and become a catalyst for positive change.

This year's event was a memorable day of golf, networking, and philanthropy, bringing together more than 288 automotive industry professionals, enthusiasts, and community leaders for a great cause.

Continue Reading

Rhonda Walker Foundation
Rhonda Walker, RWF President and Founder with Title Sponsor, Axalta, and Special Guest, Chris Webber.

The Rhonda Walker Annual Automotive Industry Golf Challenge has become a highly anticipated event in Southeast Michigan, known for its dedication to supporting inner-city teen girls.
Over the 12 years the event has run, RWF has raised a total of $5 million with all proceeds going directly to support its unique five-year mentoring and leadership program.

"We are very fortunate to be able to host such a pinnacle event that provides a unique platform to connect industry leaders, make a positive impact on the young teen girls we support, and of course, have fun," said Rhonda Walker, RWF President and Founder.
"Our fundraising efforts reached new heights, by exceeding previous years thanks to the unwavering support of our incredible donors, volunteers, staff, and participants."

A special thank you to the RWF Annual Automotive Industry Golf Challenge corporate sponsors:

  • Axalta - Title Sponsor
  • BASF
  • BorgWarner
  • Bose
  • Commonwealth Rolled Products
  • DENSO
  • DN Automotive
  • Fanuc
  • Flex n Gate
  • Forvia
  • Innoviz
  • James Group International
  • Lear
  • LTC Roll and Engineering
  • Magna
  • Muller BBM
  • Nemak
  • Orbus Corp
  • Proterial America
  • Robert Bosch, LLC
  • SBC Advisors
  • Seraph
  • Shape Corp
  • Solero Technologies

For additional information about the Rhonda Walker Foundation please contact Holly A. Murphy, Senior Marketing and Communications Director at
[email protected] or 313-263-1629.

About RWF

The Rhonda Walker Foundation (RWF) is a non-profit organization dedicated to empowering inner-city teen girls in Detroit, Michigan. We offer a comprehensive program that combines academic support, college preparation, career exploration, and personal development to equip young girls with the tools, resources, and opportunities they need to excel. Through our award-winning five-year program, we strive to instill in our girls a strong sense of self-worth, leadership skills, and a commitment to community service.

We rely on the generosity of donors, sponsors, and volunteers to continue making a difference. For more information, please visit
or follow on social.

SOURCE Rhonda Walker Foundation

MENAFN20082024003732001241ID1108580787


PR Newswire

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search