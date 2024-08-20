APF Canada Announces Launch Of 2024-25 Media Fellowship Program

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada (APF Canada) is pleased to announce the launch of its annual Fellowship Program for 2024-25 .



The APF Canada Media Fellowship Program, launched in 1986, offers two Canadian journalists the opportunity to spend time in Asia researching and preparing stories for Canadian audiences. The goal of the program is to help Canadian journalists become better informed about this dynamic part of the world in order to write and broadcast insightfully on Asia and Canada-Asia relations. To date, the program has supported 98 journalists, including well-known Canadian media figures such as Carol Off, John Ivison, Daphne Bramham, Nathan VanderKlippe, Chantal Hébert, Paul Kennedy, and Francis Bula, among others.

Two 2024-2025 APF Canada Media Fellows will receive up to C$10,000 each for travel, accommodation, and in-country expenses.

“At a time when misinformation and disinformation are increasingly cluttering Canadians' newsfeeds, and many traditional media outlets struggle to survive or prosper, it is vital that public institutions such as APF Canada support enterprising Canadian journalism,” said Jeff Nankivell, President and CEO of the Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada .“Our Media Fellowship Program, central to the Foundation's mission to develop closer ties between the peoples and institutions of Canada and their counterparts in Asia, enriches the collection and sharing of information and ideas between our two regions, and I look forward to the contributions of this year's Media Fellows.”

The application deadline is September 23 (11:59 p.m. PT), 2024.

For more details on the APF Canada Media Fellowship Program and how to apply, please follow this link .

About the Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada

The Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada (APF Canada) is an independent not-for-profit organization focused on Canada's relations with Asia. Our mission is to be Canada's catalyst for engagement with Asia and Asia's bridge to Canada.

APF Canada is dedicated to strengthening ties between Canada and Asia through its research, education, and convening activities, such as the Canada-in-Asia Conferences series, our Women's Business Missions to Asia, and the APEC-Canada Growing Business Partnership project.

For nearly four decades, our research has provided high-quality, relevant, and timely information, insights, and perspectives on Canada-Asia relations for Canadians and stakeholders across the Asia Pacific.

Media:

Michael Roberts, Communications Director,

Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada

...