(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Five-Year Forecast 2024-2028: PCs, Servers, Motherboards, Wi-Fi Connected Devices, and Smartphones" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report delivers comprehensive research findings for the global notebook PC, desktop PC, server, motherboard, Wi-Fi connected device, and industries for the period 2024-2028.

This report offers a holistic view of the global ICT market and industry, making it an invaluable resource for companies seeking in-depth insights and five-year forecasts to make informed decisions.

List of Topics Covered



Overview of global shipments of PCs, including desktops and notebooks, server systems, motherboards, smartphones, and Wi-Fi connected devices, segmented by product mix.

Global market forecasts for desktop PCs, notebook PCs, server systems, motherboards, smartphones, and Wi-Fi connected devices from 2024 to 2028, including breakdowns by product mix. Analyst insights into current and future developments in the abovementioned industries and markets.

Notebook PCs



Global PC shipments are expected to reach 246.1 million units in 2024 and 265.5 million units in 2025, up 8.3% year-on-year. The compound annual growth rate (CAGR) is estimated at 2.7% for the period 2024-2028. This research focuses on traditional PCs, comprising notebook PCs and desktop PCs but not tablets; notebook PCs surveyed include those with screen sizes of 7 inches and larger.

Companies surveyed include Taiwanese notebook PC makers operating ODM, OEM, EMS, CEM, OBM, and private label businesses; production sites and shipment destinations include Taiwan, China, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, North America, Latin America, Western Europe and other European countries, and other regions. Facing the ongoing global economic downturn, the global notebook PC market witnessed another subdued year in 2023. Nevertheless, following two consecutive years of declining demand, manufacturers in the notebook PC supply chain are optimistic about a rebound in 2024.

Desktop PC

The global desktop PC industry witnessed a significant downturn in 2023, with shipments totaling 67.927 million units, marking an 11.6% decrease from 2022. Despite resolving excess inventory in the desktop PC supply chain and achieving healthier inventory levels, the market remained impacted by sluggish global economic conditions and high inflation rates, leading to sustained weak consumer demand for PC products.

Server Systems

The global server market is anticipated to undergo a revival in 2024, driven by the emergence of generative AI and the optimization of large language models (LLMs) for enterprise applications. This resurgence is primarily attributed to the increasing demand for AI servers, expected to propel the recovery of the global server market. This research focuses on server systems classified by three CPU architectures: x86, RISC (Reduced Instruction Set Computing), and others. Servers in this study are further segmented into tower, blade, and rack-mounted form factors, as well as by assembly level, including full system and barebones levels.

Motherboard

Due to several detrimental factors, the global motherboard market in 2023 was approximately 75.4 million units, with a year-on-year decline of 10.7%. Shipments are expected to grow by 3.9% year-on-year in 2024, reaching 78.4 million units. This growth is attributed to the increase in commercial and consumer spending, albeit modest, as inflationary pressures have improved compared to 2022 and 2023.

This research focuses on motherboards, divided by CPU connector type, including LGA1150, LGA1151, Socket AM3+, Socket AM4, and Socket TR4. The shipment types surveyed encompass barebones systems, complete systems, and standalone motherboards. For definitions of the aforementioned product classifications, please refer to the following sections.

Companies surveyed are major global motherboard manufacturers whose business models include OBM (Original Brand Manufacturer), ODM (Original Design Manufacturer), OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer), EMS (Electronics Manufacturing Services), CEM (Contract Electronics Manufacturer), and Private Label. The production sites and shipment regions include Taiwan, China, Japan, South Korea, other Asian countries, North America, Latin America, Western Europe, other European countries, and other regions (rest of the world, RoW). Definitions of the aforementioned geographic coverage are provided in the following sections.

Wi-Fi Connected Device

Regarding the development of Wi-Fi connected devices, the global economy faced significant risks last year, impacting suppliers who grappled with high inventory levels and subdued demand. As a result, the market experienced a 3.1% decline from 2022, with total volume reaching 322 million units. Nevertheless, a return to growth is anticipated in the near future, driven by factors such as gradual economic recovery, the introduction of new standards, clarity in broadband infrastructure policies, and the integration of AI technologies.

The research focuses on a wide range of Wi-Fi connected devices, which are categorized into three application areas: information devices, mobile devices, and smart connected home devices. Devices included in this research are smartphones, feature phones, IoT (Wearable), IoT (Others), printers, notebook PCs, desktop PCs, tablets, broadband CPE, Wi-Fi routers, Wi-Fi extenders/repeaters, smart home automation controllers, smart appliances, smart speakers, smart TVs, IP cameras, game consoles, STBs, consumer electronics (Others), and in-vehicle infotainment (IVI). Among them, consumer electronics (Others) includes portable media players (PMPs), e-readers, digital cameras, digital photo frames, smart remote controls, etc. IoT (Wearable) includes smartwatches, fitness bands, XR devices, etc., and IoT (Others) includes robots, smart home peripherals, etc.

Smartphone

In 2023, smartphones - remaining the largest segment of Wi-Fi application categories - continued the sluggish market trend from 2022. The purchasing power for mid-to-high-end models was weaker than in previous years. Despite this, the report estimates that global smartphone shipments will total around 1.319 billion units by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.26% from 2024 to 2028. Aside from major items like smartphones and notebook PCs, smart home appliances such as smart TVs and smart speakers are likely to experience growth reversals.

The research focuses on mobile phones and does not include low-frequency phones such as cordless phones and PHS (Personal Handy System) phones. Mobile phones can be divided by mobile communications standard and operating system into GSM, GPRS, EDGE, WCDMA, TD-SCDMA, cdmaOne, CDMA2000 1X, CDMA2000 1x EV-DO, and iDEN.

Key Topics Covered:

Desktop PC



Worldwide PC (exclude Tablet) Shipment Volume, 2020 - 2028

Worldwide Desktop PC Shipment Volume, 2020 - 2028

Worldwide Desktop PC Shipment Volume, 1Q 2021 - 4Q 2023

Worldwide Motherboard / Worldwide Desktop PC Shipment Volume Ratio, 2020 - 2028

Worldwide Desktop PC Shipment Volume by Region, 2020 - 2024

Worldwide Desktop PC Shipment Share by Region, 2020 - 2024

Worldwide Desktop PC Shipment by Customer Type, 2020 - 2024

Worldwide Desktop PC Shipment Share by Customer Type, 2020 - 2024

Worldwide Desktop PC Shipment by CPU Connector Type, 1Q 2022 - 2Q 2024 Worldwide Desktop PC Shipment Share by CPU Connector Type, 1Q 2022 - 2Q 2024

Notebook PC



Worldwide PC (exclude Tablet) Shipment Volume, 2020 - 2028

Worldwide Notebook PC Shipment Volume, 2020 - 2028

Worldwide Notebook PC Shipment Volume, 1Q 2022 - 4Q 2024

Worldwide Notebook PC Shipment Volume by Region, 2020 - 2024

Worldwide Notebook PC Shipment Share by Region, 2020 - 2024

Worldwide Notebook PC Shipment Volume by by Panel Size, 1Q 2022 - 2Q 2024

Worldwide Notebook PC Shipment Share by by Panel Size, 1Q 2022 - 2Q 2024

Worldwide Notebook PC Shipment Volume by Computing Platform, 1Q 2022 - 2Q 2024 Worldwide Notebook PC Shipment Share by Computing Platform, 1Q 2022 - 2Q 2024

Server



Worldwide Server Shipment Volume, 2020 - 2028

Worldwide Server Shipment Volume, 1Q22 - 4Q24

Worldwide Server Shipment Volume by Region, 2020 - 2024

Worldwide Server Shipment Share by Region, 2020 - 2024

Worldwide Server Shipment Volume by CPU Architecture, 2020 - 2024 Worldwide Server Shipment Share by CPU Architecture, 2020 - 2024

Motherboard



Worldwide Motherboard Shipment Volume, 2020 - 2028

Worldwide Motherboard Shipment Volume, 1Q22 - 4Q24

Worldwide Motherboard / Worldwide Desktop PC Shipment Volume Ratio, 2020 - 2028

Worldwide Motherboard Shipment Volume by Region, 2020 - 2024 Worldwide Motherboard Shipment Share by Region, 2020 - 2024

Smartphone



Worldwide Mobile Phone Market by Device Type, 2022 - 2028

Worldwide Mobile Phone Market Share by Device Type, 2022 - 2028

Worldwide Smartphone Market by Region, 2022 - 2028

Worldwide Smartphone Market Share by Region, 2022 - 2028

Worldwide Smartphone Market by Price Point, 2022 - 2028

Worldwide Smartphone Market Share by Price Point, 2022 - 2028

Worldwide Smartphone Market by Operating System, 2022 - 2028 Worldwide Smartphone Market Share by Operating System, 2022 - 2028

Wi-Fi Connected Devices



Development of Worldwide Wi-Fi Devices

Analysis of Wi-Fi Connected Devices

Shipment Volume Analysis

Shipment Share Analysis

Shipment Volume Forecast

Information Devices

Mobile Devices

Networking Devices

Smart Connected Home Devices

Shipment Share Forecast

Information Devices

Mobile Devices

Networking Devices

Smart Connected Home Devices Changes in Wi-Fi Standard Adoption

Company Coverage:



AMD

Apple

Asus

AT&T

AWS

Bell

Bharti Airtel

Dell

Deutsche Telekom

Google

Honor

HPE

Huawei

Intel

IQOO

KDDI

Luxshare Precision

MediaTek

Meizu

Microsoft

Motorola

NTT DoCoMo

Nuoio

Nvidia

Oppo

Optus

Orange

Poco

Qualcomm

Reliance Jio

Rogers

Samsung

SMIC

SoftBank

Sony

Supermicro

Tecno Mobile

Telefonica

Telstra

Telus

TIM

T-Mobile

Unisoc

Verizon

Vivo

Vodafone

Xiaomi ZTE

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900