Motorlux Attracts 4,100 Guests To Celebrate Automotive Artistry, Luxury Travel, Culinary Creativity And Runway-Inspired Auction

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --­­ Motorlux, a Hagerty event, once again served as the iconic party that sets the stage for Monterey Car Week at the Monterey Jet Center on Wednesday, August 14, 2024. The luxury event represented the best-of-the-best including 225 enthusiast and 14 aircraft, all surrounded by the finest creations and cocktails served by 25 local chefs.

The first day of the Broad Arrow Auction was held during Motorlux. The innovative collector car auction was one-of-a-kind, introducing a fashion show-inspired runway format complete with dual viewing galleries allowing bidders and audience members to immerse themselves in the automotive auction energy set against the backdrop of a festive party.

Vehicles making their global or North American debuts included the Kindred Motorworks EV Bronco, Meyers Manx Tarmac Touring Edition, McMurtry Sparrow and Evoluto 355. Displayed alongside the new were dozens of established icons including a Lancia Stratos, Lamborghini Essenza SCV12 and McLaren Speedtail.

More than 4,100 attendees experienced automotive installations, each paired with specialty food and drink including:



'Adventure Machines' which hosted overland vehicles

'American Graffiti' that paid tribute to midcentury hot rods

'British Invasion' that celebrated the 100-year anniversary of Morris Garages Limited 'Honoring Marcello Gandini' which highlighted the life of one of Italy's greatest car designers

Aircraft are a unique fixture at Motorlux which hosted over a dozen, including vintage fighters, private jets and helicopters. Among them was a P-51D Mustang known as "Plum Crazy" which boasts a history of air racing and air shows as well as a Citation 560XLS in a unique floral livery.

"Motorlux exemplifies the perfect blend of luxury and community spirit," said Peter Fink, Hagerty Vice President of Events and Experiences. "We are honored to unite thousands of automotive and aviation enthusiasts to enjoy the world's finest cars, aircraft, local cuisine and refreshments. We are grateful to our partners, sponsors, guests and would like to thank the generous drivers and pilots who showcased their remarkable machinery."

Broad Arrow returned to the Jet Center for its third annual Monterey Auction, August 14 and 15. The two-day sale totaled $71.5 million* with 85 percent of all lots sold. The auction culminated in the sale of the 1997 Porsche 911 GT1 Rennversion , a highly regarded and superbly preserved example, at a final $7,045,000**. Additional highlights include no less than five auction records, led by a rare 1998 RUF CTR 2 at $2,095,000, representing a new record for any RUF at auction. The CTR 2 crowned a trio of highly desirable RUF models at the sale, all of which found new homes at strong prices.

"We would like to thank the guests who joined our third annual Motorlux event and auction at the Monterey Jet Center. We had record attendance and a record number of first-time registered bidders," said Kenneth Ahn, President of Hagerty Marketplace and Broad Arrow. "Despite a greater bifurcation in the market across Monterey Car Week, Broad Arrow saw engaged and active bidding on many lots, especially for more modern, next-generation enthusiast cars. Broad Arrow's success in this next-gen segment, including our market leadership of marques like Porsche and RUF, is well-illustrated by our Monterey auction results and beyond."

Motorlux is proud to benefit the CHP 11-99 Foundation , a 501(c)(3) non-profit dedicated to helping families of California Highway Patrol officers in times of need. The event also supports the Navy Post Graduate School Foundation , from which young men and women of the school's Car Club will assist at Motorlux and serve as car pushers for the Broad Arrow Auction. Motorlux returns to Monterey Jet Center on August 13, 2025. Please click here

for access to the press kit.

*These figures include post-block sales which occurred immediately following the auction.

**All prices are listed in USD and include buyer's premium, which is equal to the sum of twelve percent (12%) of the first $250,000 of the Hammer Price and ten percent (10%) of the amount by which the Hammer Price exceeds $250,000 for all motor car lots. For non-motor car Lots, Buyer's Premium is twenty-five percent (25%) of the Hammer Price.

About Motorlux

Motorlux is a vibrant celebration of cars, craft and community held during Car Week at the Monterey Jet Center. Now under the stewardship of Hagerty, an automotive enthusiast brand, Motorlux remains faithful to its entertaining and elegant roots while elevated with artfully curated experiences celebrating automotive, aviation, fashion and design. For more visit the Motorlux website at Motorlux.

About Hagerty (NYSE: HGTY )

Hagerty is an automotive enthusiast brand committed to saving driving and to fueling car culture for future generations. The company is a leading provider of specialty vehicle insurance, expert car valuation data and insights, live and digital car auction services, immersive events and automotive entertainment custom made for the 67 million Americans who self-describe as car enthusiasts. Hagerty also operates in Canada and the U.K. and is home to Hagerty Drivers Club, a community of over 850,000 who can't get enough of cars. For more information, please visit or connect with us on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter and LinkedIn .

About Broad Arrow

Broad Arrow, a Hagerty (NYSE: HGTY ) company, is an advisor, market maker, and financier for car collectors with a commitment to integrity, trust, and innovation. Broad Arrow operates Broad Arrow Auctions, Broad Arrow Capital, and Broad Arrow Private Sales (formerly Collectors Garage) and is headquartered in Grosse Pointe, Michigan. For more information, please visit connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.



