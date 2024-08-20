Top News On August 20: Nifty 50, Sensex End Higher, Badlapur Sexual Abuse Row

(MENAFN- Live Mint) India sounded an alert for potential Mpox cases on Tuesday as the BJP released its list of candidates for the Rajya Sabha bypolls. Protests raged in several parts of the country over the Badlapur sexual abuse row and the Kolkata doctor rape-murder cas . Meanwhile Nifty 50, Sensex ended higher thanks to robust buying in banking, and auto amid a largely firm trend in global equities.

Stock Surge

Benchmark Sensex and Nifty found firmer ground on Tuesday, propelled by robust buying in banking, financial and auto stocks amid a largely firm trend in global equities. Easing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and falling global crude oil prices also bolstered sentiment.

Mpox Alert in India

The central government directed airport, ports and border authorities to remain vigilant on Tuesday amid a global surge in cases. Three Delhi hospitals - Safdarjung hospital, Ram Manohar Lohia hospital and Lady Hardinge - have been asked to set up isolation facilities while AIIMS Delhi outlined the protocol for handling suspected patients .

Badlapur Sexual Assault Row

Thousands of protesters blocked railway tracks at Badlapur station in Thane district and stormed a local school building on Tuesday. The development came in response to the alleged sexual assault of two four-year-old girls by the school sweeper in the washroom. The police resorted to lathi charges as protesters occupied the railway tracks and pelted them with stones.



