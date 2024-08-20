Get Your Pixel Fix Like It’S 1986: Atari And PLAION Announce The Atari 7800+ Game Console

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New console, wireless controllers, and games expand the Atari+ and are backward compatible with the greatest decade ever. Preorders are now open.

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atari , one of the world's most iconic consumer brands and interactive entertainment producers, and PLAION , a global leading publisher and developer of games, are proud to announce the Atari 7800+ – a faithful recreation of the Atari home console originally released in 1986. Scheduled for a global release in winter 2024, the Atari 7800+ is now available for preorder at $129.99 (€119.99 / £99.99.)

The 7800+ is a scaled-down, compact edition of the console that seamlessly integrates into modern living spaces. Equipped with HDMI connectivity, it effortlessly links to contemporary TVs and devices. Each console ships with the CX78+ Wireless Gamepad and a brand new title, Bentley Bear's Crystal Quest - a sequel to the classic Crystal Castles, presented on a specially designed 7800 cartridge.

Plays both Atari 2600 and 7800 game cartridges

Near-perfect compatibility with original and third-party Atari games

Includes the new Wireless CX78+ Gamepad

Widescreen or 4:3 window size USB-C charging cable (power adapter not included)



“Expanding the Atari+ platform with new games, new wireless controllers, and the 7800+ console is a perfect follow-up to last year's successful launch of the Atari 2600+,” said Wade Rosen, Chairman and CEO of Atari.

With the announcement of the Atari 7800+, Atari and PLAION are also adding two new wireless controllers to the Atari+ Platform, as described below.

CX78+ Wireless Gamepad

The CX78+ Wireless Gamepad ($34.99 / €34.99 / £29.99) is a recreation of the radical two-button controller Atari released with the original 7800 in Europe. The gamepad features a directional D-Pad and removable thumbstick. It wirelessly connects to your new 7800+ and 2600+ AND it works with original 2600 and 7800 hardware using the included DB9 wireless adapter. You can even connect it to a PC with the included USB-C adapter.

CX40+ Wireless Joystick

The CX40+ Wireless Joystick ($34.99 / €34.99 / £29.99) introduces untethered one-button gaming as an authentic recreation of the original CX40. It connects to the new 7800+ and 2600+, and it works with original 2600 and 7800 hardware using an included DB9 wireless adapter. The CX40+ Wireless Joystick is also PC-compatible with an included USB-C adapter.

Accompanying the release of the new Atari+ hardware are ten new game cartridges, including official Atari releases for popular homebrew games and three multi-game 2600+ cartridges. Every new game includes a color-printed user manual and will be available at mass retail for $29.99 (€29.99 / £24.99)

Asteroids Deluxe expands upon the original with new mechanics and intense two-player modes that introduce competition and varied playstyles.



Bounty Bob Strikes Back is a sequel to the cult classic Miner 2049er. For this port to a 7800+ cartridge, developer Robert DeCrescenzo added 10 additional caves.



In Bentley Bear's Crystal Quest , a popular homebrew sequel to Crystal Castles, you'll find everything a platforming fan could possibly want...including one adorable bear.



A brand new version of Berzerk brings the gameplay of the arcade classic to the 7800+. Evil Otto's ominous grin definitely included!



Charge your Phase Pistol and enter the fray in Frenzy , an Atari 7800+ version of the arcade sequel to Berzerk!

Space Duel is the first-ever 7800 port of the original 1982 vector-based arcade game. The unique two-player mode tethers two spaceships together for interdependent action.



Robert DeCrescenzo, a talented member of the Atari homebrew developer community, programmed Asteroids Deluxe, Bounty Bob Strikes Back, Bentley Bear's Crystal Quest, Space Duel, Frenzy and Berzerk.

A 2600+ release of Caverns of Mars brings the Atari 8-bit classic to cartridge for the first time. The adaptation by homebrew developer John W. Champeau adds new challenges to the original and an all-important save feature.

The Epyx Game Collection combines the best EPYX sports games into one cartridge. Up to eight players can compete in multiple events in the Summer Games, Winter Games and the California Games, which introduced Pacific Coast sports including half-pipe, footbag, surfing, roller skating, BMX and flying disc.

The M Network Collection combines the fast-paced action of Armor AmbushTM, AstroblastTM, Frogs and FliesTM, and Star StrikeTM onto a single 2600+ cartridge. These four titles were adaptations of popular Intellivision games created for the Atari 2600 by Mattel Electronics. In 1982, Atari responded to competition from the rival Intellivision by releasing a new series of sports games, including RealSports Baseball, Football, Volleyball, Soccer, Tennis and Boxing. With the new RealSports Collection , they are available for the first time on a single 2600 cartridge, including the never-before-released RealSports Basketball .

For more information about the new hardware and software please visit:

A full press kit including logos, product images, and game art is available here: .

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

About Atari

Atari is an interactive entertainment company and an iconic gaming industry brand that transcends generations and audiences. The company is globally recognized for its multi-platform, interactive entertainment, and licensed products. Atari owns and/or manages a portfolio of more than 200 unique games and franchises, including world-renowned brands like Asteroids®, Centipede®, Missile Command®, Pong®, and RollerCoaster Tycoon®. The Atari family of brands includes game developers Digital Eclipse and Nightdive Studios, the publishing label Infogrames, and the community-based sites AtariAge and MobyGames. Atari has offices in New York and Paris. Visit us online at .

To stay up-to-date on all things Atari and retro-pop culture, follow on Facebook , X(Twitter) , Instagram , and YouTube , and join the community on Discord .

Atari shares are listed in France on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN Code FR0010478248, Ticker ALATA) and OTC Pink Current (Ticker PONGF).

©2024 Atari Interactive, Inc. Atari wordmark and logo are trademarks owned by Atari Interactive, Inc.

About PLAION

PLAION is a dynamic and diversified business in the global entertainment sector, masterfully crafting franchises that captivate audiences worldwide. Boasting a vast network of eight game development studios, fifteen regional publishing offices, three game publishing labels including Deep Silver, and PLAION PICTURES as an independent film publisher and distributor, the company extends its influence with merchandise production and expansive distribution capabilities across the globe.

Founded three decades ago, PLAION has firmly established itself within the entertainment arena. With a diverse range of services and solutions, PLAION stands as the premier publishing partner for console and PC games across both physical and digital channels. Moreover, its strong foothold in the Virtual Reality (VR) domain highlights the company's commitment to varied gaming experiences.

PLAION is an Embracer Group company.

