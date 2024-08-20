Kaleidescape Terra Prime SSD 123TB Combines High Capacity With Performance

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Largest server offering is made to order for movie lovers with large collections

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaleidescape, maker of the ultimate movie platform, today announced its largest capacity server – the new Terra Prime solid-state (SSD) 123 terabyte (TB) movie server.

"Kaleidescape's new Terra Prime SSD 123TB is intended for massive movie collections in large multi-room installations," said Tayloe Stansbury, chairman & CEO of Kaleidescape. "When combined with our new Strato V

movie player, customers can unlock the full potential of the Kaleidescape platform with reference-quality 4K Dolby Vision playback and lossless audio."

"Kaleidescape's new Terra Prime SSD 123TB is intended for massive movie collections in large multi-room installations."

Kaleidescape, maker of the ultimate movie platform, announced the Terra Prime 123TB solid-state movie server combining high capacity with performance. The largest server offering is made to order for movie lovers with large collections.

Kaleidescape's solid-state movie servers are fast, quiet, and energy efficient. With 2.5 gigabit Ethernet, they can download Kaleidescape 4K movies in as little as four minutes each and serve up to 25 simultaneous playback zones. They are ideal for state-of-the-art installations, yachts, and commercial theaters.

Kaleidescape's solid-state server line is now comprised of 123TB, 31TB, and 8TB models, that hold approximately 2,000, 500, or 125 Kaleidescape 4K movies, respectively. Up to four 123TB servers can be combined into a single system for a capacity of 492TB, enough to hold all the 4K and HD movies in the Kaleidescape movie store.

Kaleidescape is the world's only digital movie provider with lossless audio and full reference video quality. Kaleidescape's movie store offers thousands of 4K and HD titles, including movies, TV series, and concerts. Movies are available with lossless multichannel and object-based audio, including Dolby Atmos and DTS:X.

Kaleidescape is the ultimate movie platform. Kaleidescape has been designing, manufacturing, and selling state-of-the-art movie players and servers for over 20 years. Kaleidescape digitally delivers movies with lossless audio and reference video. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Kaleidescape builds its products in the USA.

