Power Storage Solutions And Energy Reps Announce Strategic Partnership For Utility Market

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DALLAS, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Power Storage Solutions, a leading provider of DC power solutions, and Reps, a premier sales organization specializing in power utility products, are excited to announce a new strategic partnership aimed at delivering value and innovation to the power utility marketplace.

This partnership brings together Power Storage Solutions' innovative DC power technologies and Energy Reps' exceptional sales expertise, promising a synergistic blend of cutting-edge solutions and superior customer service. The collaboration is set to provide enhanced product offerings and streamlined solutions for utility end-users, specifiers, and suppliers alike.

A Note from Our Founders

"We are thrilled to join forces with Energy Reps," said Steve Baker, President of Power Storage Solutions. "Their deep-rooted industry knowledge and expansive reach complement our commitment to delivering comprehensive power solutions to our clients. Together, we will be able to further participate in the long-term proliferation of the electric power utility sector, which already represents a multi-billion-dollar market."

Tom Wichers, President of Energy Reps stated, "Power Storage Solutions is exactly what our customer base needs to address their growing needs for energy storage systems. The growth of micro-grids, solar fields and wind projects has put increasing demand on the industry as a whole and we are excited to able to bring Power Storage Solutions into our market. Their experience, expertise, geographic scope and leadership team are going to be a great fit. We look forward to growing this new aspect of our business and supporting the storage system needs of our customer base."

As both companies embark on this transformative partnership, they look forward to driving advancements in power utility solutions and setting new standards in service excellence.

About Power Storage Solutions



Since its inception in 2018, Power Storage Solutions has been at the forefront of the DC power industry, providing comprehensive services that span engineering, fulfillment, installation, preventive maintenance, and recycling. With a robust national presence and a commitment to excellence, Power Storage Solutions is poised to enhance its offerings through this new collaboration. Our service has been performed in over 46 states, supported by Level 4/Lead technicians located in more than 12 states. Additionally, our strategic warehouse locations enable quick shipping almost anywhere in the country, ensuring timely and efficient service delivery. For more information, visit

or



About Energy Reps



Energy Reps, a distinguished professional sales organization founded in 1980, has a long-standing tradition of excellence in the electric power utility sector. Covering a vast 16-state territory across the southern and western United States, Energy Reps excels in representing high-quality products and delivering superior service through its extensive sales network.

Primary Office Location: Stuart, FL

Media Contact:

Payton Besherse

469-217-4116

[email protected]



SOURCE Power Storage Solutions