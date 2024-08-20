Agriforce Granted Chinese Patent For Developmental Automated Growing Systems

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Patent bolsters the Company's global agricultural IP portfolio

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (the“Company”) (NASDAQ: AGRI; AGRIW), an intellectual property (IP) focused AgTech company, announces the granting of Patent #CN 202080073940.7 titled,“Automated Growing Systems” by the China National Intellectual Property Administration. The patent follows the grant of the corresponding U.S. patent announced in June 2024 and adds to the Company's global intellectual property portfolio connected to and agribusiness.



Company CEO, Jolie Kahn, stated,“The fully enclosed nature of our patented trussed greenhouses enables us to create microclimates in climates that may not be conducive to certain plant growth. When combined with our proprietary automated growing system we believe the potential for agricultural innovation – as well as innovation beyond the agricultural space – will help drive long-term shareholder value for all our stakeholders.”

The patent covers a channel assembly for growing a plurality of plants utilizing specialized troughs, conveyor belt, cranes and lights. The overall greenhouse design removes walkways and instead utilizes conveyors and robotics to maximize space usage and thus increases crop production per overall square foot. The system, using a conveyor, transports the seedlings from one end (point A) of the greenhouse to the other end (point B) for harvest inside the Company's patented fully enclosed trussed greenhouse structure. Additionally, there are robotics above the plants capable of moving plants from one trough to the next or remove and dispose of the plants all together. A potential component of this automation would be to supplement the design with cameras to allow for AI identification and harvesting of plants that are ill, slowly growing, or not commercially viable.

The intention of this design is to significantly reduce labor in farming while limiting the electricity usage by utilizing the sun, led lights and heat exchangers to maintain a constant environment. Each component of the automation may be used independently of each other, depending on the circumstances. The greenhouse is designed for certain crops, including but not limited to berries, leafy greens, tomatoes, herbs, ornamental plants and starter plants.

ABOUT AGRIFORCE

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: AGRI; AGRIW) is an AgTech company focused on building an integrated AgTech platform that combines the best technology, intellectual property, and knowledge to solve an urgent problem – providing the best solutions to help drive sustainable crops and nutritious food for people around the world. The AgriFORCE vision is to be a global leader in delivering plant-based foods and products through an advanced and sustainable AgTech platform that makes positive change in the world-from seed to table. Additional information about AgriFORCE is available at: .

