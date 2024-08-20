Atossa Therapeutics Announces The Appointment Of Michael Parks As Vice President, Investor And Public Relations

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SEATTLE, Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atossa Therapeutics, (Nasdaq: ATOS) today announced the appointment of Michael Parks as Vice President of Investor and Public Relations. Mr. Parks brings nearly 30 years of investor relations and corporate communications experience working globally within the biopharmaceutical and healthcare industries. He will oversee corporate, executive, and digital communications, investor relations, thought leadership, and branding for the Company. Atossa is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines in areas of significant unmet medical need in oncology with a focus on breast cancer.



“We are excited to welcome Michael to Atossa. Michael is a highly seasoned corporate communications professional with experience across healthcare companies of all sizes and stages of development,” said Steven Quay, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Atossa.“His extensive experience and multidisciplined approach to communications will serve Atossa well in advancing the story of the immense potential of the (Z)-endoxifen platform for patients and translating this opportunity into value for investors and other stakeholders.”

Prior to joining Atossa, Mr. Parks was Vice President of Investor Relations at both PAVmed, a diversified commercial-stage medical technology company operating in the medical device, diagnostics, and digital health sectors; and its publicly traded subsidiary, Lucid Diagnostics, a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company. Previously, Mr. Parks led corporate communications and public affairs efforts at Liquidia Corporation after serving more than a decade as the Founder and President of Pitch360, a consulting firm which provided a full spectrum of investor relations, corporate communications and public affairs services to private and small-cap biopharmaceutical companies. Earlier in his career he served as the Vice President of Corporate Communications at Centocor, a Johnson & Johnson Company, and held roles of increasing responsibility at Pfizer, Pharmacia, and Searle Pharmaceuticals.

“I am thrilled to join Atossa at such a pivotal time in the company's history,” said Mr. Parks.“Atossa's commitment to advancing innovative therapies in oncology, particularly in breast cancer, aligns perfectly with my passion for communicating impactful stories to the healthcare, investor, and patient communities. I look forward to joining this dedicated team on this journey and continue building value and awareness among Atossa's multiple stakeholders.”

About Atossa Therapeutics

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines in areas of significant unmet medical need in oncology with a current focus on breast cancer and lung injury caused by cancer treatments. For more information, please visit .

Contact:

Michael Parks

VP, Investor and Public Relations

484-356-7105

...