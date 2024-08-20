Agile Brains Consulting Inc. Recognized In Philadelphia Business Journal's 2024 Fast 50 List

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Philadelphia, PA – 8/19/24 – Agile Brains Consulting Inc., a leading provider of innovative solutions, training programs and consulting services, is proud to announce its inclusion in the Philadelphia Business Journal's prestigious 2024 Fast 50 list. This recognition highlights the company as one of the fastest-growing privately held companies in the Greater Philadelphia area.



The Fast 50 list honors companies based on their revenue growth over a three-year period, underscoring Agile Brains Consulting Inc.'s exceptional performance and rapid expansion. This achievement reflects the company's commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions that drive digital transformation and business success for clients across various industries.



“We are incredibly honored to be recognized as part of the Philadelphia Business Journal's Fast 50,” said Abrar Hashmi, Founder & Chief Evangelist of Agile Brains Consulting Inc.“This achievement is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, as well as the trust and loyalty of our clients. We remain focused on continuing our growth trajectory by offering innovative services that meet the evolving needs of businesses in today's competitive landscape. This growth would not have been possible without the continuous commitment to excellence of our team!”



Agile Brains Consulting Inc. specializes in areas such as artificial intelligence, system integration, digital transformations, cloud computing, data analytics, cybersecurity, and Agile project management, empowering organizations to navigate complex challenges and seize new opportunities. The company's inclusion in the Fast 50 list is a significant milestone, reflecting its strong market position and the effectiveness of its strategic initiatives.



The 2024 Fast 50 list will be celebrated at an awards event hosted by the Philadelphia Business Journal, where honorees will gather to network and share their stories of success.



For more details about the Fast 50 list, please visit the Philadelphia Business Journal's official event page: Philly's Fast 50 2024.



About Agile Brains Consulting Inc. (Agile Brains)

Agile Brains, established in 2017, is an award-winning niche management consulting firm helping customers deliver products and services faster. Our proprietary framework“ABC” (Assess, Brainstorm, Coach) starts with an assessment of your current operating model and provides recommendations and a customized roadmap to help you improve agility. We partner with internal stakeholders to brainstorm and create an improved framework and coach the teams to improve quality and predictability.



Agile Brains' mission is to serve as a technology advisorto our customers and utilize our services of training, assessments, delivery and digital transformation to help organizations achieve business agility. We are the partner of choice for multiple Fortune 500 organizations for their delivery and transformation needs. Follow Agile Brains on LinkedIn @agilebrainsconsulting









