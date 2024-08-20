Internet Testing Systems (ITS) Hires New CTO To Drive Innovation And Growth

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Pat Ward, President and CEO of ITSBALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Internet Testing Systems (ITS), a leader in innovative testing solutions, has appointed Ron Lancaster as the new Chief Officer (CTO) as part of our ongoing in AI technologies. Ron brings extensive expertise in and product leadership and was the former CTO for Pearson VUE and Structural."We are thrilled to welcome Ron to our executive team," said Pat Ward, President and CEO of ITS. "His extensive background in AI, combined with his proven leadership in large-scale enterprises and dynamic startup environments, will significantly contribute to our company's growth and drive our innovation strategy. Ron was the first person I knew in the assessment industry to focus on machine learning and AI technologies."As CTO, Ron will lead the company's technology and product teams, focusing on driving innovation and strengthening ITS's commitment to delivering secure, reliable test delivery solutions. Ron's passion for technology, coupled with his strategic vision, will be key in advancing ITS's mission to lead the assessment industry with AI-enhanced solutions.ITS is an early leader in merging AI with traditional assessment technologies with their SparkAITM platform that integrates AI through the assessment ecosystem, including item development, data analysis, and security.

