Artist Ken Womack To Donate 25% Of Art Sales To Dallas Autism Nonprofit

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Clay's Color Crew to receive funds to support of South Dallas autistic community

DALLAS, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dallas painter and sculptor Ken Womack has partnered with the local nonprofit Clay's Color Crew and will be donating 25% of his art sales over the next few months.

Clay's Color CrewTM is a Dallas-based, 501(c)3 nonprofit started in 2024 by Colin Simmons, an edge rusher from Duncanville and highly touted five-star recruit now playing for the Texas Longhorns and The University of Texas. While his skills on the field make headlines, it's his special off-the-field relationship with his younger brother Clayton that's the real story.

Courtesy of Tom Hussey Photography

Continue Reading

Clayton was diagnosed with autism in 2020 at age six, and the family quickly realized there were limited resources and activities around them for high-energy kids on the spectrum. Highlighting Clay's love of colors, Colin and his mom Monica McCarley founded the nonprofit with the goal of bringing autism resources and facilities to underserved and lower-economic areas in South Dallas.

"As a Texas Ex myself, I'm proud to partner with Colin Simmons and Clay's Color Crew," said Ken Womack. "We're calling this initiative 'Art for Autism' as we brighten the future for the autism community in South Dallas."

Womack's unique, oversized pop art sculptures can be found and purchased online at KenWomack . Available artwork includes TEXAS TOAST – a 4-foot lifelike piece of toast in the shape of Texas – as well as a 5-foot cassette mix tape, a giant burnt Pop-Tart, and an 8-foot-tall, diamond-encrusted nunchucks. Additionally, Womack's advertising agency, The Agency Hack , is donating branding and marketing services to Clay's Color Crew.

"Partnering with Ken Womack is a win-win," said Colin Simmons, founder of Clay's Color Crew. "I'm a big fan of his art, and an even bigger fan of how the proceeds from his art will benefit those on the spectrum like my little brother, Clayton."

For more information on Clay's Color Crew, visit ClaysColorCrew or follow the nonprofit on Facebook , Instagram and X .

About Ken Womack

Painter and sculptor Ken Womack has been selling his pop-inspired artwork in Dallas since 2017. He was the first-ever artist in residence at Scout Design in Dallas. And his work has been shown at Spectrum Art Fair in Miami and named one of Saatchi Art's top sculptures of 2023. Womack is also the co-owner of The Agency Hack, a boutique advertising agency in Dallas.

About Clay's Color Crew

Clay's Color Crew was founded in 2024 by Duncanville star and edge rusher at The University of Texas, Colin Simmons. It is inspired by his younger brother Clay who was diagnosed with Autistic Spectrum Disorder (ASD) in 2020. Highlighting Clay's love of colors, the nonprofit raises funds to bring autism resources to the underserved area of South Dallas.

Press Contact:

Mike Stopper

The Agency Hack

214.478.4921

[email protected]

SOURCE Clay's Color Crew