ALWAYS BEST CARE SENIOR SERVICES EXPANDS WITH NEW FRANCHISE IN HOUSTON

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Local Couple Opens Franchise to Meet Growing Senior Care Demand

ROSEVILLE, Calif., Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Always Best Care

Senior Services, one of the leading senior care franchise systems in the United States, is proud to announce the opening of its newest franchise in Houston Metro, owned and operated by Glenn and Lia Castaneda. The new location at 5555 West Loop South, Suite 435, in Bellaire will provide award-winning senior care services throughout the Houston area, where the 65-plus population has surged by 58 percent over the past decade.

"Texas has one of the largest older adult populations in the nation, and with the senior population in Houston growing rapidly, we felt a strong responsibility to step up and fill this critical need in our community," said Glenn Castaneda. "By combining my business experience with Lia's healthcare background, we are committed to delivering the highest quality care to seniors, helping them maintain their independence and enjoy the possibilities that come with longer life."

Texas has the third-largest older adult population in the country, with Texas, California, and Florida together accounting for one-quarter of all people 65 and older in the United States. Texans age 50 and older are projected to number over 11 million by 2030, with the fastest growth expected among those ages 75–84, increasing by about 750,000 within the next decade. As the older adult population in Texas grows, so do opportunities to enhance the programs and supports that serve them.

The Castanedas, who have lived in Houston for the majority of their lives, chose to open their Always Best Care franchise in this city because of the growing demand for in-home senior care. As a senior tax manager in the oil and gas industry, Glenn brings a strong understanding of financial management, while Lia's 15-year career as a registered nurse, specializing in cancer care, ensures that the franchise is equipped with both the business acumen and healthcare expertise needed to succeed.

"We've always wanted to give back to the senior community, and opening an Always Best Care franchise gives us the perfect opportunity to do so," said Lia Castaneda. "We look forward to building a dedicated team of caregivers who will help our neighbors age with dignity and personalized care."

Always Best Care of Houston Metro will offer a range of services, including non-medical in-home care and senior living referral services. The franchise is poised to hire 20 caregivers within its first year, reflecting the growing need for senior care services in the Houston area. The office will operate Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

"Glenn and Lia bring a wonderful blend of professional expertise and personal commitment to our network," said Jake Brown, President and CEO of Always Best Care. "Their dedication to service will be a great asset to the Houston community, and we're excited to support their growth."

The Castanedas were particularly impressed with the family-oriented approach of Always Best Care, which was a significant factor in their decision to join the franchise. Their son was even welcomed during their Discovery Day visit, which reinforced the franchise's commitment to involving all family members in the business journey.

For more information about Always Best Care of Houston Metro, or to schedule a care consultation, call 713-485-5000 or visit .

About Always Best Care



Founded in 1996, Always Best Care Senior Services is based on the belief that having the right people for the right level of care means peace of mind for the client and family. Always Best Care has been assisting seniors with a wide range of conditions and personal needs for over 27 years and currently provides thousands of hours of care every year. Franchise opportunities are available to individuals interested in leveraging the company's clear strategy and proven track record for delivering affordable, dependable service to seniors in their local areas.

Always Best Care also offers exclusive programs such as Always in Touch, Balance Tracking System, remote patient monitoring and a 24/7 Virtual Care. For more information regarding Always Best Care's solutions, visit

.

CONTACT:

Tammy Delgado

Fish 919 Marketing

919-459-7147

[email protected]

SOURCE Always Best Care