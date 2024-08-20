Beneath Brazil’S Economic Shine: A Recod Surge In Small Business Debt Crises

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In July, small and micro enterprises hit a historic high in judicial restructuring applications. They accounted for 72.8% of the total 228 debt renegotiation requests.



This sum, reaching 166 applications, was the highest for July since Serasa Experian started tracking in 2005.



When compared to the same period in previous years, the first seven months show an extraordinary surge.



A total of 879 small and micro enterprises applied for judicial debt renegotiation, up 25% from the combined total of 704 in July 2022 and 2023. This figure also surpasses the 657 peak in 2016.



The service sector also reached new highs in July, surpassing the 2016 Olympic year with 94 requests. The total for the year worsened, with 516 companies seeking restructuring, marking a 61% increase from eight years prior.







Commerce and industry recorded 329 and 202 requests, respectively, by July. The primary sector, hit hard by crop failures, logged 195 requests, 41 in July alone.



These figures, exclusive to Serasa Experian , suggest that total restructuring requests might exceed the historical record, with 1,242 noted this year versus 1,098 in 2016. Interestingly, bankruptcy filings dropped 15.8% from last year in July.



Serasa Experian economist Luiz Rabi predicts 2024 will set an "Olympic record," exceeding the 2016 recession peak.



He highlights the worrying rise in defaults, with 6.9 million companies currently in default, increasing since August 2021.



Despite improvements in unemployment rates and economic growth, default rates and judicial restructuring requests lag behind these positive changes.



Micro and small businesses, along with the service sector, are disproportionately affected. These sectors are more vulnerable to long-term interest rates than export-capable industries.



This vulnerability reflects broader economic trends affecting domestic market-dependent sectors.

Small Businesses Grapple with Financial Crises

Smaller businesses face financial crises more sharply due to their limited cash flow and daily financial needs, as noted by Samantha Longo from Longo Abelha Advogados.



She points out the scarce debt restructuring options available to them compared to larger firms. The legal framework also poses challenges, as Oreste Laspro of Laspro Consultants explains.



The Judicial Recovery and Bankruptcy Law provides differentiated payment terms for smaller firms, which are often still too strict, leading to unmanageable debt repayment plans.



Fonaref and Sebrae are promoting pre-insolvency mediation initiatives to educate small business owners about judicial recovery alternatives.



These initiatives aim to provide more accessible and affordable solutions, showing a commitment to preventing insolvency proactively.



This growing trend in restructuring requests underscores the critical need for economic stability and effective debt management solutions.



It signals potential shifts in business sustainability strategies as companies navigate ongoing financial challenges.

