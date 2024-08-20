The global laboratory centrifuges market size was estimated at USD 1.73 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2024 to 2030 due to advancements in application and increased research activities.



The increasing demand for personalized medicine and advancements in genomics and proteomics is anticipated to fuel the demand for centrifuge equipment. Moreover, the rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases, growing diagnostic testing, and increasing developments of advanced products are anticipated to propel the market growth in the coming years.

Furthermore, technological advancements are anticipated to influence the laboratory centrifuges market over the forecast period. Innovations such as automated and high-speed centrifuges have improved efficiency and accuracy, which are critical in laboratory settings. The development of compact and user-friendly models has also made these devices more accessible to smaller labs and research facilities.

In addition, advancements in digital interfaces and integration with laboratory information management systems (LIMS) have streamlined operations, enhancing productivity and data management. Various products are available in the industry with advanced digital interface. For instance, Corning LSE Mini Microcentrifuge, features digital control interface and high-speed performance for quick nucleic acid and protein separations. Thus, the availability of such advanced equipment is anticipated to drive the market growth over the forecast period.

In addition, the increasing focus on research and development (R&D) in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors is anticipated to propel the laboratory centrifuges market. Both governments and private entities are investing more in R&D to create new drugs, therapies, and technologies. For example, in September 2023, the Minister of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India, introduced the Scheme for Promotion of Research and Innovation in the Pharma MedTech Sector (PRIP). As part of this scheme, the Department of Pharmaceutical has proposed a PRIP scheme with a budget outlay of USD 598.89 million. Thus, growing investment in research activities by government bodies is expected to drive the demand for advanced laboratory equipment, such as centrifuges, to support a wide range of experimental and analytical processes.

Furthermore, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases is expected to boost the demand for laboratory centrifuges. For instance, according to data published by the WHO in February 2024, more than 35 million new cancer patients are projected in 2050, a 77% rise from the estimated 20 million patients in 2022.

Moreover, as per the World Heart Vision 2030 report published by the World Heart Federation, cardiovascular disease (CVD) deaths are projected to increase from an estimated 18.9 million in 2020 to more than 22.2 million and 32.3 million in 2030 and 2050, respectively. These chronic diseases, such as cancer, require extensive diagnostic testing and monitoring, often involving centrifuges for sample preparation and analysis. As the global burden of chronic diseases continues to rise, healthcare providers need to expand their diagnostic capabilities, thereby driving the need for advanced laboratory equipment.

This report forecasts revenue growth at country levels and provides an analysis on the latest industry trends and opportunities in each of the sub-segments from 2018 to 2030. For the purpose of this study, the report has segmented the laboratory centrifuges market report on the basis of product, intended use, application, model, and region.



Key Attributes:

