Platform Global 2024: The Premier Investment Forum For AI Powered Data Centre And Energy Investment In Data Centre Markets

(MENAFN- Pressat) London/Antibes, 20 August 2024 – Platform Markets Group has announced the 3rd global forum, the largest so far, scheduled to take place in Antibes, 10-12 September. This timely forum for investors, leaders, and key stakeholders will explore the substantial investment opportunities in AI powered global data centre markets.

With nearly 100 speakers and a C level audience, leading investors and operators will provide their perspectives on the outlook for deals, mergers, and acquisitions, and edge and offer insights into activities, their implications and outlook.

A focus on readiness for AI and its transformative impact on data centres and importantly renewable energy demand, the forum will explore how grids are responding to this challenge and how industry is financing the energy infrastructure transition.

The symposium is designed for investors and financial services leaders, data centre industry executives, government agencies, energy providers, real estate developers, AI specialists and policymakers.

Platform Global takes place at the Palais des Congrès in the secluded Mediterranean resort town of Antibes/Juan-les-Pins, offering high-level networking opportunities, a distinct advantage over other industry events.

For registration and additional information, please visit .

