Tasleeh Holding to Participate with a Large Pavilion at the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition 2024

(MENAFN- Iris Media Press Services) Abu Dhabi, UAE: Tasleeh Holding, a UAE-based company, has announced its participation with a large pavilion at the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian 2024 (ADIHEX). The event, which is the largest of its kind in the Gulf region and the Middle East, will be held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Falconers Club, at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) from August 31 to September 8.



Commenting on the upcoming event, Mr. Salem Al Matroushi, CEO of Tasleeh Holding, emphasized the significance of participating in this prestigious exhibition. He highlighted that the event will provide an excellent platform for the company to showcase its latest hunting weapons, which are of high global quality and suitable for both local and international markets.



Mr. Al Matroushi stated, "Tasleeh aims to exceed customer expectations by offering services aligned with the latest innovations with the highest standards. Our team is focused on discovering and adapting to technological advancements."



Tasleeh Holding will showcase a diverse range of advanced products, including firearms, airsoft guns, air rifles, and weapon accessories, all meticulously designed to exceed customer expectations. In addition, the company will organize various competitions and events at its expansive pavilion during ADIHEX 2024, to promote hunting and equestrian culture while providing an enjoyable experience for visitors who appreciate these traditional sports.



Mr. Al Matroushi concluded by stating, "We are always eager to participate in this event, which offers a unique opportunity to blend rich cultural heritage and Emirati traditions with the latest innovations and advanced technologies in the hunting and equestrian sectors."



The upcoming edition of the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition 2024 is anticipated to be the largest in the exhibition's history.



