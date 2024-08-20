Notice Of Extraordinary General Meeting Of Jyske Bank

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) This is to give notice of an Extraordinary General Meeting of Jyske A/S, which will be held on Tuesday, 17 September, at 10.00 a.m. at Vestergade 8-16, DK-8600 Silkeborg (main entrance at Vestergade). AGENDA

a. The Supervisory Board proposes new election of two members of the Supervisory Board, CEO Lisbeth Holm, Vejle, and Consultant and Professional Board Member, Glenn Söderholm, Vejbystrand (Sweden), cf. Art. 16(1)(b) of the Articles of Association. b. Authorisation to the Supervisory Board to make such amendments as may be required by the Danish Business Authority in connection with registration. c. Any other business.

Kurt Bligaard Pedersen, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, states:

”I'm pleased that we are able to attract highly competent profiles such as Lisbeth Holm and Glenn Söderholm to Jyske Bank's Supervisory Board. They both have a solid commercial and strategic background along with significant professional experience, which strengthens the overall competence of the Board.”

Adoption of motions - requirements

The motion concerning new election of members of the Supervisory Board shall only be adopted at the Extraordinary General Meeting by a simple majority of votes. A simple majority in favour of the motion requires that the number of votes in favour of the motion exceeds the number of votes against the motion.

Size of the share capital, voting rights of the shareholders and registration date

Jyske Bank's share capital is DKK 642,720,950, comprising shares at a face value of 10. Any share amount of DKK 10 shall carry one vote, provided always that 4,000 votes are the highest number of votes any one shareholder may cast on his own behalf. Voting rights can only be exercised by shareholders or their proxies. For the voting right of a share to be exercised, the share shall be registered in the name of the holder in Jyske Bank's register of shareholders not later than on the day of registration, which is Tuesday, 10 September 2024, or the title to such share shall be notified and documented to the Bank within that same time limit.

Proxy and postal vote

Shareholders may as from Monday, 26 August up to and including Friday, 13 September 2024 give voting instructions, appoint Jyske Bank's Supervisory Board or a third party as proxy either electronically or by means of the Power of Attorney form.

Shareholders may attend the General Meeting by proxy and cast their votes by proxy.

In addition, shareholders may as from Monday, 26 August up to and including Monday, 16 September 2024 at 10.00 a.m. cast postal votes either electronically or by means of a form.

Proxies may be appointed, or postal votes may be cast electronically at the Investor Portal via Jyske Bank's website. A form for the appointment of proxies or for casting postal votes is available at one of Jyske Bank's branches or can be downloaded from Jyske Bank's website. Where the form is used, please forward the completed and signed form either by post to Euronext Securities (VP Securities A/S) at the address Nicolai Eigtveds Gade 8, 1402 Copenhagen K or by email to ... . The form must reach Euronext Securities (VP Securitas A/S) by the above-mentioned deadlines, and proxies must have been appointed or postal votes must have been cast electronically by the same deadlines.

Custodian bank

Jyske Bank's shareholders may choose Jyske Bank A/S as their custodian bank in order to exercise their financial rights through Jyske Bank A/S.

Questions from shareholders

Shareholders are recommended to ask questions in writing before the general meeting about the items of the agenda or Jyske Bank's financial position. Please send questions to Jyske Bank A/S, Juridisk Afdeling, Vestergade 8-16, DK-8600 Silkeborg or by email to .... Questions and answers will be presented at the general meeting, and shareholders who have asked questions will receive replies directly from Jyske Bank. At the General Meeting, the management will also answer questions from the shareholders about matters of importance for the financial situation of Jyske Bank and questions for consideration at the General Meeting.

Additional information

The following documents and information can be downloaded from Jyske Bank's website from Monday, 26 August 2024:

1. Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting

2. The total number of shares and voting rights at the date of the notice

3. List of candidates and further information about the proposed candidates with respect to election to the Supervisory Board.

Notification of participation

Shareholders who wish to attend and cast their votes at the General Meeting may register for the General Meeting at the Investor Portal via Jyske Bank's website as from Monday, 26 August 2024 up to and including Friday, 13 September 2024.

Confirmation of registration and QR code for the General Meeting Portal will be submitted by email (also in case of powers of attorney to third parties), and therefore it is important that you register your email address at the Investor Portal.

At the entrance to the general meeting, you press the submitted QR code in the email to register your attendance which is why you must bring your smart phone or your tablet. Any votes will also take place via the General Meeting Portal. Additional guidelines for using the General Meeting Portal will be available at the entrance to the general meeting.

If you are unable to receive confirmation of registration to the general meeting by email, you may register for the general meeting by means of the sign-up form available at Jyske Bank's website or by contacting one of Jyske Bank's branches. If so, you must contact and confirm your attendance at the entrance to the general meeting which requires that you produce valid identification.

Silkeborg, 20 August 2024

The Supervisory Board

