Robust Pipeline Set To Drive The Global Trigeminal Neuralgia Treatment Market In Years To Come

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Theglobal trigeminal neuralgia is expected to reach a value of USD 799 Million by 2027, with a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period, 2020–2027. Trigeminal neuralgia (TN) is a rare disorder that causes severe chronic pain due to damage to the trigeminal nerve, which transfers sensation from the face to the brain. It is primarily caused by blood vessels pressing towards the root of the trigeminal nerve, which helps the nerve transmit signs of discomfort that are felt as stabbing pains. Symptoms vary from moderate to extreme facial discomfort, which is often caused by teeth grinding, talking, or brushing.

Rising Popularity of Anticonvulsant Medications in the Treatment of Trigeminal Neuralgia

Anticonvulsant medications are formulated specifically for the treatment of epilepsy. As per WHO statistics, epilepsy affects about 50 million people globally. The increasing incidence of TN will increase the adoption of anticonvulsants. As per the American Association of Neurological Surgeons, an estimated 150,000 people are diagnosed with TN every year. Anticonvulsants are gaining popularity as they are effective in treating TN. Carbamazepine drugs, such as Tegretol and Carbatrol, are commonly used anticonvulsants. Other anticonvulsant drugs that may be used include oxcarbazepine (Trileptal), lamotrigine (Lamictal), and phenytoin (Dilantin, Phenytek). However, patients face a substantial burden of illness and multiple side effects by prolonged usage of drugs, such as amnesia, nausea, drowsiness, dizziness, and unstableness.



Got questions about your regional growth of

Trigeminal Neuralgia Treatment Market?

Just drop us a line or call on +1 646 480 7505



Extensive Drug Pipeline for Trigeminal Neuralgia

Treatment Comprising Chemicals and Biologics

The drug pipeline of TN is extensive and composed of a mixture of chemicals and biologics. However, in phase III of clinical trials, the number of chemical-based drug molecules is more in contrast with biological drugs. Improved innovative drugs are a welcome addition to meet the unmet needs of trigeminal neuralgia patients and will create a lucrative opportunity for the market in the coming years.



Among the emerging treatment options currently under clinical investigation are local botulinum neurotoxin type A injections and a novel sodium channel blocker (CNV1014802) that selectively blocks the Nav1.7 sodium channel.

Non-pharmacological treatment options are non-invasive electrical stimulation with either transcranial direct-current stimulation or repetitive transcranial magnetic stimulation, both of which require further evaluation in regard to applicability.



Trigeminal Neuralgia Treatment Market: Highlights



The global trigeminal neuralgia treatment market was valued at USD 169.30 million in 2019 and is expected to register a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period (2020–2029), due to the expanding geriatric population and the increasing prevalence of TN.

Under the drugs segment by treatment type, carbamazepine leads the trigeminal neuralgia treatment market and held a value share worth USD 53.44 million in 2019. Anticonvulsants are gaining popularity as they are effective in treating TN. The anticonvulsant carbamazepine is currently the only medicine licensed to treat TN in the U.K., as per the NHS UK.

Increasing spending on healthcare, rising awareness about medical therapies, and the growing acceptance of customized medication are expected to push the adoption of oxcarbazepine around the globe.

By region, North America dominates the trigeminal neuralgia treatment market with a share of 39% in 2019.

Asia-Pacific is estimated to register the fastest growth with a CAGR of around 6.9% during the forecast study, owing to the high prevalence of TN in the region and the strong distribution network in pharma-emerging nations.

The existence of a robust pipeline and the acceptance of new medicines are projected to fuel the development of the global trigeminal neuralgia treatment market during the forecast period.

Key players operating in the trigeminal neuralgia treatment market include GlaxoSmithKline plc, Pfizer Inc., Trigemina, Inc., Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.., Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Apotex Inc., Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd, and Biogen.



Trigeminal Neuralgia Treatment Market: Segmentation

By Type



Drugs



Carbamazepine

Oxcarbazepine

Others





Surgeries



Microvascular decompression

Stereotactic radiosurgery

Percutaneous procedures







By End User



Hospitals and clinics

Ambulatory surgery centres

Others



By Region

North America



The U.S.

Canada

Mexico



Europe



Germany

The U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

The Rest of Europe



Asia-Pacific



China

Japan

India

Korea

Southeast Asia

The Rest of Asia-Pacific



South America



Brazil

Argentina

The Rest of South America



The Middle East and Africa



The GCC Countries

South Africa

Egypt

The UAE

The Rest of MEA





" Crucial Insights The Report Provides:"

* Known and Unknown Adjacencies Influencing the Growth of Market

* Explorable Revenue Sources

* Customer Behaviour Analysis

* Target Partners

* Customized Geographical Data Based on Customers as well as Competitors

* Analysis of Market Size and CAGR between the Forecast Periods



MENAFN20082024004597010339ID1108578955