Bolivia’S 2025 Primary Elections Canceled: Navigating Political Alliances And Rivalries

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On August 19, 2024, Bolivia's President Luis Arce announced the cancellation of the planned 2025 primary elections.



This decision came through a decree after consultations with various parties and the Supreme Electoral Tribunal of Bolivia .



This move aims to consolidate power within the administration and shape the political landscape ahead of the general elections.



This cancellation is particularly impactful for Evo Morales, a significant figure within the same party as Arce-the Movement for Socialism.



Morales, who was eyeing a comeback, is now sidelined due to this strategic shift. The absence of primaries removes a critical platform for Morales to contest Arce's leadership within their party.







In conjunction with canceling the primaries, President Arce is pushing for a referendum that could alter presidential re-election rules.



This initiative seems tailored to consolidate Arce's grip on power while limiting Morales' political maneuvering room.



The backdrop to these political maneuvers includes a fraught incident in June, when a supposed coup attempt against Arce took place.

Military presence intensified around key government locations in La Paz. Then-Army commander, General Juan José Zúñiga, called for the restoration of democracy and the release of political detainees.



The situation deescalated when Arce reshuffled military leadership, calming the immediate threat.



These events illustrate the deep political divisions and the intense personal rivalries that shape Bolivia's political sphere.



The cancellation of the primaries impacts the Movement for Socialism. It also signals potential shifts in Bolivia's political power dynamics.



This move frames the forthcoming elections with tightened control and strategic alignment.

