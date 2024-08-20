New Kosher Travel Tours For Summer 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) PETAH TIKVA, ISRAEL, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Kosher Tours is excited to unveil its new lineup of Kosher Travel Tours for Summer 2024, offering exceptional travel experiences to some of the world's most captivating destinations. With a focus on delivering luxurious, worry-free vacations tailored to kosher needs, these new tours promise enriching experiences and seamless travel for Jewish travelers.

This summer, Kesher Kosher Tours introduces a diverse array of destinations, including the mystical landscapes of the United Arab Emirates and the vibrant cultures of Japan. New tours highlight a variety of interests and offer something for every traveler:

United Arab Emirates - Arabian Nights Tour: An 8-day adventure commencing November 13, 2024, exploring the rich cultural tapestry and modern marvels of the UAE. This tour promises a magical experience in one of the world's most intriguing destinations.

Japan Tour - The Japanese Legend: Spanning 10 days, starting November 4, 2024, this tour contrasts tradition and modernity in the Land of the Rising Sun. Discover Japan's unique blend of ancient customs and cutting-edge innovation.

Vietnam & Cambodia Tour - The Pearl of the East: A 14-day journey starting November 18, 2024, through Vietnam and Cambodia, offering an authentic glimpse into the heart of Southeast Asia.

Italy Tour - Enchanting Italy: Explore Italy's rich history and vibrant culture over 11 days, beginning August 19, 2024. Experience Italy's charm as a living museum where the past meets the present.

Additional tours include an 11-day Classical India Tour starting August 19, 2024, a 12-day Ecuador & The Galapagos Islands Tour with a luxury cruise beginning August 14, 2024, and special new destinations like Costa Rica's Nature Wonders.

Kesher Kosher Tours is renowned for its commitment to providing travelers with a comprehensive and enjoyable kosher experience. Each tour is meticulously planned, with a dedicated tour manager ensuring all needs are met and kosher meals are readily available. The company's expert guides lead engaging tours, offering deep insights into the local culture and history.

With decades of experience and a reputation for excellence, Kesher Kosher Tours remains a top choice for those seeking extraordinary kosher travel experiences. Whether traveling with family, or friends, or on a custom-made tour, Kesher Kosher Tours ensures every journey is memorable and seamlessly executed.

For more information on these new Kosher Travel Tours and to book your next adventure, visit or contact 1-212-481-3721.

About Kosher Travel Tours

Kosher Travel Tours specializes in providing exceptional travel experiences for Jewish travelers with a focus on kosher needs. Offering a range of destinations from Asia to South America, Kesher Kosher Tours combines luxury with authenticity. Each tour is thoughtfully designed to provide a seamless travel experience, including expertly guided tours, kosher meals, and engaging cultural experiences. With a reputation for excellence and personalized service, Kosher Travel Tours ensures every journey is both enjoyable and meaningful.

Avi

Kesher Tours

email us here