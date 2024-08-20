Amitabh Bachchan Reveals How Much He Scored In Bsc

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Aug 20 (IANS) Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has revealed how much he scored in BSc after failing it once. He also said that he realised his mistake after attending one lecture.

Amitabh, who is a from Kirori Mal College at the University of Delhi, revealed on“Kaun Banega Crorepati 16” that he only scored 42 percent.

“BSc. kar liya hum bhi bina jaane ki kya hota Bsc. Science main ache number aaye toh hum apply kardiye. (I did BSc. without knowing what it was. I scored well in Science and hence applied for it.)”

The thespian shared that in the first lecture he understood that he made a mistake.

“10 saal main humne seekha tha science main scope hai woh 45 minutes main khatam kardiya. (I had always heard that there is scope in science. In just 45 it changed everything)”

He revealed that he failed the first time.

“Paheli baar jab gaye toh fail hogaye... Firse jaakar diya jawaab toh badhi mushkil se 42 percent aaya humara. Bach gaye. (First time I failed... Then when I attempted with great difficulty I scored 42 per cent.),” said Amitabh, who graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in 1962.

It was in 1969, when Amitabh made his film debut as a voice narrator in the National Award-winning film“Bhuvan Shome” by Mrinal Sen. He then featured in the film“Saat Hindustani” in 1969 as an actor.

The 81-year-old was then seen in“Anand”,“Parwana”,“Reshma Aur Shera”,“Bawarchi”,“Bombay To Goa”,“Deewaar”,“Sholay”,“Kabhi Kabhie”,“Hera Pheri”,“Amar Akbar Anthony”,“Trishul,”“Don,”“Muqaddar Ka Sikandar,”“Suhaag”,“Naseeb,”“Laawaris,”“Namak Halal,”“Mard,” Sharaabi,”“Shaan,”“Yaarana,”“Agneepath”.

He took a break from acting in the 1990s and then returned with“Mohabattein”,“Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham...”“Aankhein”,“Baghban”,“Khakee,”“Bunty Aur Babli,”“Cheeni Kum,”“Shootout At Lokhandwala,”“Paa,”“Piku,”“Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva” and his most recent work is in“Kalki 2898 AD.”