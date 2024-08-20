UN Chief Rep.: Summit Of The Future Historic Chance For Global Harmony

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Abdullah Al-Enezi

KUWAIT, Aug 20 (KUNA) -- The Summit of the Future, scheduled in the UN headquarters New York on September 22 and 23, is a historic chance to create global harmony for the upcoming generations, said a UN official on Tuesday.

In an interview with KUNA, the Representative Secretary General of the United Nations and the Resident Coordinator in the State of Kuwait Ghada Al-Taher said that the State of Kuwait was always a great supporter and the first to implement international accords and agreements aimed at peace, stability, and overall development.

This attitude reflects Kuwait's keenness on the development of the world and humankind, added the official.

She stressed the importance of Kuwait's role within the frame of climate work especially in the Middle East region, reiterating that environmental challenges were one of the most crucial obstacles to tackle.

The official also commended the State of Kuwait's interest in the role of youth in innovation, saying that such interest would usher in a better world in the future and also enable young individuals to utilize their skills in overall technological and sustainable development.

Back to the Summit of the Future, Al-Taher said that world leaders would convene in the UN headquarters to exchange ideas and collaborate on matters that were concerned as challenges to the world, stressing the need to address these challenges to build a better future.

The official touched on the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres report "Our Common Agenda", which called for holding regular meetings based on the principles of human rights to renew commitment to policies aimed at keeping the dignity of humans across the globe.

The report also called for renewing the multiparty system throughout meetings concerned with the future of the world, saying that such step would benefit all people from all walks of life.

The goals of the Summit for the Future would be reaffirming existing commitments -- including to the Sustainable Development Goals and the United Nations Charter -- and move towards a reinvigorated multilateral system better positioned to impact people's lives positively.

She hoped that the end-result of the summit would be finding a global system that was more ready to address challenges and figuring out what was best for future generations.

Al-Taher noted that prior to the summit, a preparatory conference would be held under the slogan of "Action Days" on September 20 and 21 to find common grounds for all sectors of societies around the globe and also to utilize the youth's skills and innovations. (end)

