Qatar To See Rise In Demand For Advance Medical Equipment

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fazeena Saleem | The Peninsula

Fazeena Saleem

THE PENINSULA

DOHA: Qatar's growing healthcare is set to drive a significant rise in demand for medical devices and technology.

Analysts predict that as the sector continues to expand, there will be an increased need for advanced medical equipment and innovative technological solutions to meet the growing needs of the country's healthcare system.

Due to the demand, revenue volume of medical devices and is expected to be higher by the end of 2024, according to Statista, a statistical data portal, which provides access to a wide range of statistics, market research, and business data from various sources.

“Qatar's medical technology market is experiencing a surge in demand for advanced imaging equipment to support its growing healthcare industry,” says Statista in a recent report.

It has projected that, by end of 2024, the revenue in the Medical Technology market in Qatar will reach $832.70m.

According to Statista the largest market within the Medical Technology industry is Medical Devices, which is expected to have a market volume of $708.90m in 2024.

Among the medical devices Cardiology Devices is projected to be the largest, with a market volume of $110.50m this year.

Also, the medical devices market in Qatar is expected to continue to grow at an annual growth rate of 7.29%, resulting in a market volume of $1,008m by 2029.

Qatar's health sector has grown a lot recently, making it one of the best in the world for providing top-quality health care.

Qatar has also sustained high levels of investment in expanding the healthcare infrastructure and services providing a positive market outlook across primary, secondary, and tertiary care.

The country has witnessed remarkable expansion in the health sector as the number of hospitals has increased. Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC), the main public healthcare provider, manages 16 hospitals, the National Ambulance Service and home care services.

The Primary Health Care Corporation manages 33 health centers across the country. The private sector has at least 10 hospitals, 19 day surgery centres, 390 general and specialised health centres.