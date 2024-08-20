Official Spokesperson For Ministry Of Foreign Affairs: Prime Minister And Minister Of Foreign Affairs Visits Australia And New Zealand

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani started today, August 20, a tour that includes Australia and New Zealand, Official Spokesperson for the of Foreign Affairs Dr. Majed bin Mohammed Al Ansari announced on Tuesday.

In a statement to Qatar News Agency (QNA), Dr. Al Ansari said that HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs will hold extensive talks with leaders and senior officials in both countries, aimed at bolstering and elevating the relations to broader horizons of cooperation and partnership, mainly in economy, energy, investment and trade. The talks will also touch on regional and international issues of common concern.

His Excellency's tour adds to his previous tours of a number of countries in the region in light of the State of Qatar's openness to various continents, stemming from its foreign policy based on strengthening common interests, promoting international cooperation, and contributing to consolidating peace, security and stability at the regional and global levels, the Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted.