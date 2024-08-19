Ellis Martin Report: Tudor Gold Corp. (CVE:TUD) Discovers NEW High-Grade Gold Targets At Treaty Creek In British Columbia, Canada's Golden Triangle
In this episode of the Ellis Martin Report and Money Talk Radio: We receive an update from CEO Ken Konkin of Tudor Gold Corp Tudor gold Corp. (CVE:TUD) (OTCMKTS:TDRRF) featuring significant high-grade gold intercept intervals within Super Cell-One at Treaty Creek in British Columbia's Golden Triangle, as the company reports on upwards of 6100 meters of its 2024 10,000 meter drill program....with more results due in a few weeks.
