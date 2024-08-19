Waystar Wins Stevie® Awards For Company Of The Year And AI Solutions In Healthcare

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Company awarded several distinctions for healthcare payments software at 2024 International Business Awards®

LEHI, Utah and LOUISVILLE, Ky., Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Waystar Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: WAY ), a provider of leading healthcare payment software, today announced that it has been recognized with a series of Stevie® Awards as part of the 2024 International Business Awards® (IBAs).

"We are grateful to be recognized and pleased that these awards acknowledge the positive impact of our cloud-based software platform," said Matt Hawkins, Chief Executive Officer of Waystar. "Maximizing AI's potential is top of mind for healthcare leaders. Waystar is focused on harnessing the power of AI to make payments faster, more accurate, and more efficient for providers, and more convenient for the patients these providers serve."

Waystar was honored in four categories spanning the healthcare and software industries, including the Gold Stevie® Award for Company of the Year in the IBA's healthcare category and a Gold Stevie® Award for the best Payments Solution.

The IBAs also recognized Waystar's AI capabilities with a Silver Stevie®

Award for delivering advanced AI and machine learning healthcare applications, and a second Silver Stevie®

Award for digital automation. Waystar's history of leveraging AI to enhance clients' efficiency has accelerated, including through its recently announced engagement with Google Cloud

to develop several generative AI applications on Waystar's platform.

These recognitions, for which the company was selected by a panel of hundreds of business executives from more than 3,600 overall nominations, underscore Waystar's efforts to drive innovation and value with advanced healthcare payment software. The distinctions follow other 2024 industry honors for Waystar, including receiving the Healthcare Payments Innovation Award

from MedTech Breakthrough and the highest healthcare payments software ranking across five categories by Black BookTM .

The company will showcase its latest innovations at Waystar's True North conference

at Disney's Yacht & Beach Club Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Florida from September 9-11.

"We've long considered The International Business Awards to be the 'Olympics for the workplace,' and this year's competition is the best-ever proof of that," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller. "The winners have demonstrated that their organizations have set and achieved lofty goals. We congratulate them on their recognized achievements, and look forward to celebrating them."

The International Business Awards are the world's premier business awards program. All individuals and organizations worldwide – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small – are eligible to submit nominations. The 2024 IBAs received entries from organizations in 62 nations and territories.

