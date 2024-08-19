Jumbo Electronics Launches State-Of-The-Art Facilities

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Home & Electronic Centre (Jumbo Electronics), the leading name in innovative product solutions, announced the establishment of the Centralized Warehouse, Service Centre, Experience Center & Staff Accommodation at the prestigious Manateq Logistic Park in Birkat Al Awamer. This project aimed at revolutionizing logistical operations and further expansion of operation.

Spanning across a vast plot area of 25,000 Sq.m, the project's built-up area of 24,774 Sq.m showcases our commitment to providing state-of-the-art facilities. The main warehouse building, featuring a Logistic Division covering 12500 Sq.m, boasts 9 Dock levelers and 1 Ramp with Rolling shutter systems to facilitate efficient loading and unloading processes through automated Materials handling through VNA and related machineries for an improved operation. Moreover, the warehouse area, with the completion of its first phase, covering 50% of the space with the Racking system that has a storage capacity of 10,000 CBM. Upon completion of Phase 2 of the racking system, the total storage capacity will be 20,000 cubic meters. The service center, office area, and spare parts store, spanning 4,000 Sq.m, are meticulously designed to cater to diverse after-sales operational needs. Additionally, the spare parts stacking area of 850 Sq.m ensures optimal organization and management of essential components.

The project includes ancillary buildings to support staff and visitors. Executive staff accommodation offers high-end amenities, while worker staff accommodation provides functional living spaces. Additional facilities include a comfortable drivers' waiting room, prayer rooms and a guard room. This layout ensures all needs are effectively met. The project includes a Sub Station Room equipped with two 1600 kW oil-type transformers, standby generator, and FM-200 exhaust system, ensuring a reliable power supply. For water management, the site boasts a Domestic Water Tank with a capacity of 300 cubic meters and an Underground Storm Water Tank with a capacity of 250 cubic meters. The Fire Water Tank, with a capacity of 1000 cubic meters, provides a 60-minute backup for the firefighting system, ensuring robust safety measures.

A key highlight of the development is the Experience Center, designed to showcase the latest products and innovations from LG and other brands. This center will provide customers with an interactive and immersive experience, allowing them to explore and engage with the Internet of Things.

Sajed Suliman, Vice Chairman & Managing Director at Jumbo Electronics commented that“This project signifies our dedication to excellence and innovation in the service & logistical sector. We are excited about the opportunities it presents for enhancing operational efficiency and meeting the evolving needs of our clients.”

Echoing this sentiment, C.V. Rappai, Director & CEO - Jumbo Electronics adds,“The Centralized Warehouse, Service Centre, Experience Center & Staff Accommodation project aligns with our vision of driving sustainable development and economic growth in the country. We look forward to its successful operation and the positive impact it will have on the community.”