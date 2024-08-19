Scottish Government Suspends Meetings With Israeli Occupation Diplomats

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Aug 19 (KUNA) -- The Scottish has announced that it will not hold any more meetings with Israeli ambassadors until "real progress" is made in peace talks over the Gaza conflict.

The Scottish National Party (SNP) administration has faced criticism after External Affairs Secretary Angus Robertson met Israel's Deputy Ambassador to the UK, Daniela Grudsky, the BBC said.

Mr. Robertson conveyed his apologies for that the meeting was not "strictly limited" to talks about a ceasefire.

He said the government would not accept further invitations from Israel until "real progress" had been made towards peace, on humanitarian assistance and until Israel "co-operates fully with its international obligations on the investigation of genocide and war crimes".

The meeting prompted a backlash from many SNP figures who have been highly critical of Israeli occupation's conduct in the Middle East. (end)

