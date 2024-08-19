Inventhelp Inventor Develops Outdoor Water Misting System (TRO-1206)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an effective water misting system for use outdoors on your patio or other area," said an inventor, from London, Ontario, Canada, "so I invented the MR. MISTER. My design would quickly cool the body for added comfort, and it could help preserve water resources."

The invention provides an outdoor misting apparatus for personal use. In doing so, it can be easily applied to any outdoor patio or deck area. As a result, it helps keep the user cool and comfortable in warm or hot weather. It also could help keep a hairstyle and makeup intact. The invention features an ergonomic and eco-friendly design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-TRO-1206, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp