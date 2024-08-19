DMARC MSP Case Study: Engage IT Fortifies Customer Domains With Powerdmarc

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Engage IT Fortifies Client Domains with PowerDMARC

Engage IT reported PowerDMARC to be a great DMARC tool with a responsive support team, after joining their DMARC MSP Program.

MIDDLETOWN, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Engage IT Services, a respected IT in the UK has bolstered the security of its clients' domain and emails by teaming up with PowerDMARC. Serving businesses and charities across Hampshire, Surrey, and West Sussex, Engage IT identified a critical need to protect client domains against emerging email threats.Tackling the Growing Threat of Domain ImpersonationWith cyber threats like domain impersonation on the rise, Engage IT faced the challenge of securing multiple client domains efficiently. The need for a reliable, scalable solution that could simplify email authentication across diverse domains became urgent.PowerDMARC's Tailored DMARC MSP Partner ProgramEngage IT's search for a partner led them to PowerDMARC's DMARC MSSP Program, which offered a powerful suite of email authentication tools designed to meet the unique needs of managed service providers (MSPs). PowerDMARC's multi-tenancy feature allowed Engage IT to oversee multiple domains from a single platform, supported by an intuitive interface and proactive customer support, all while maintaining cost efficiency.Transformative Impact on Client SecurityThe collaboration between Engage IT and PowerDMARC has resulted in significant security enhancements for clients. With the quicker deployment of DMARC enforcement, Engage IT has seen a reduction in phishing incidents and improved monitoring of email sending sources. The seamless integration and ease of use have made this transition smooth and effective for both Engage IT and their clients.Client Feedback Reflects SuccessCraig Taylor, Director at Engage IT Services, commented on the partnership: "PowerDMARC has provided us with a straightforward yet powerful solution. Their support team has been invaluable, making the management of our clients' domain security both efficient and reliable."A DMARC MSSP Partnership Focused on Future-Ready SecurityEngage IT's partnership with PowerDMARC underscores the critical role of advanced email authentication in safeguarding against evolving cyber threats. This collaboration not only strengthens Engage IT's service offerings but also enhances the trust and security of their clients.About Engage IT ServicesEngage IT Services delivers custom IT solutions, focusing on simplifying technology management for businesses and charities throughout Hampshire, Surrey, and West Sussex.Media ContactPhone: 03333 057577About PowerDMARCPowerDMARC is a domain security and email authentication SaaS platform that helps organizations protect their domain name, brand, and emails against spoofing, impersonation, ransomware, and other forms of unauthorized use. PowerDMARC provides a complete suite of hosted email security protocols such as DMARC, SPF, DKIM, BIMI, MTA-STS , and TLS-RPT, along with simplified reporting integrated with AI-powered Threat Intelligence. It helps organizations gain visibility on their email channels and combat cyber attacks. PowerDMARC supports over 2000 organizations from Fortune 100 companies, to governments that span more than 80 countries.The PowerDMARC platform is DMARC MSP/MSSP ready, with multi-tenancy support along with Whitelabel. PowerDMARC has 1000+ channel partners worldwide and is SOC2 Type 2, ISO 27001 Certified, and GDPR compliant.

