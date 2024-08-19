Nutraland USA, Inc. Names Biowell Nutriscience Corp., Ltd. As Exclusive Distributor For Somatotm In Taiwan

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Nutraland - Biowell

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nutraland USA, Inc., a pioneer in innovative, plant-based nutritional solutions, today announced an exclusive partnership with Biowell NutriScience Corp., Ltd. to distribute SomatoTM, its patent-pending, whole-food derived phytomelatonin from tomatoes, in Taiwan. This strategic alliance marks a significant step forward for Nutraland in delivering its groundbreaking products to the international market.

Biowell NutriScience Corp., Ltd., a leading health and wellness company with a strong distribution network in Taiwan, will exclusively handle the marketing, sales, and distribution of Somato throughout Taiwan. Bill Yang, Product Development Manager at Biowell NutriScience, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "We are honored to be the exclusive distributor of Somato in Taiwan. This innovative product aligns perfectly with our mission of promoting a healthy and sustainable lifestyle. We are confident Somato will be a game-changer in the Taiwanese sleep aid market."

Somato is the first whole-food derived phytomelatonin from tomatoes on the market, offering a natural, effective alternative to traditional synthetic melatonin products. By partnering with Biowell NutriScience, the companies aim to improve sleep quality and overall well-being for Taiwanese consumers where synthetic melatonin is regulated as a drug.

"We are very excited to partner with Biowell NutriScience Corp., Ltd. to bring Somato to Taiwan," said Sanying Xu, President of Nutraland USA, Inc. "Their deep understanding of the market and commitment to consumer well-being make them the ideal partner to introduce Somato to Taiwan."



This partnership marks a significant milestone for Somato to be available in other markets where synthetic Melatonin is regulated as drug, following the successful launch of Somato in Korea earlier this year.

About Nutraland

USA, Inc.:

Nutraland

USA

is a leading supplier of sustainable, plant-based nutritional ingredients for food, beverage, and supplement products. The company is focused on clean-label, sustainable solutions and dedicated to providing innovative, high-quality products that meet the evolving needs of consumers. Learn more about Nutraland

USA at

.

About Biowell NutriScience Corp., Ltd.:

Biowell NutriScience Corp., Ltd was established in 1989 and specializes in supplying research confirmed,

high quality, safe and effective nutraceutical ingredients. Biowell NutriScience believes in sustainable sourcing, ethical business values and trust-based relationships - bringing the essence of nature to life for a better, healthier and more advanced society. Learn more about Biowell NutriScience at

.

Contact: [email protected]

