Beyond Spots & Dots Named To Inc. 5000 List For Sixth Time In Company History

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The agency ranks as the 18th fastest-growing company in Pittsburgh and 4,651st nationally

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Beyond Spots & Dots, a full-service marketing and advertising agency, is elated to announce its inclusion on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list for the sixth time. This recognition highlights the company's consistent growth, innovation, and dedication to delivering exceptional client results. Beyond Spots & Dots ranks as the 18th fastest-growing company in Pittsburgh, and ranks 4,651st nationally. The company has seen an 86% growth over the past three years.The Inc. 5000 list, published annually by Inc. Magazine, honors the fastest-growing private companies in the United States. Beyond Spots & Dots' repeated inclusion on this list underscores the agency's sustained success and ability to adapt and thrive in a rapidly evolving industry.“We are incredibly proud to be named to the Inc. 5000 list for the sixth time,” said Melanie Querry, Founder and President of Beyond Spots & Dots.“We remain committed to driving growth and delivering innovative marketing solutions that help our clients succeed.”Since its founding, Beyond Spots & Dots has built a reputation for excellence, offering a comprehensive suite of services including digital marketing, branding, public relations, media buying, and more. The agency's continued growth is fueled by its commitment to staying ahead of industry trends, utilizing cutting-edge technology, and maintaining a client-first approach.“Our consistent growth and success would not be possible without our amazing clients and talented team,” added Querry.“As we celebrate this achievement, we look forward to continuing to push boundaries and deliver top-notch marketing strategies that drive real results.”Beyond Spots & Dots' inclusion in the Inc., 5000 reflects its strong financial performance, innovative strategies, and ability to create value for its clients. The agency continues to expand its services and grow its client base, solidifying its position as a leader in the marketing and advertising industry.For more information about Beyond Spots & Dots and its services, please visit .About Beyond Spots & DotsEstablished in 2006, Beyond Spots & Dots is a full-service marketing and advertising agency in Pittsburgh, PA, Columbus, OH, and Baltimore, MD. Beyond Spots & Dots is dedicated to planning, creating, and managing advertising, marketing, public relations, branding, and digital for clients. Agency services range from digital advertising, programmatic tactics, social media, web development, and SEO to traditional media buying, market research, copywriting, brand development, and video production. Beyond Spots & Dots is also recognized as a national Women's Business Enterprise (WBE) by the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC).Visit beyondspotsanddots to learn how to increase your company's share of voice.

