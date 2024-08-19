Case Management Organizations Partner Again To Recognize Case Managers

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ACMA and CCMC Share National Case Management Week Theme and Encourage Recognition

Little Rock, Aug. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Case managers are central to delivering the highest value across the and welfare continuum. This year, the largest professional organizations serving the case manager community, the American Case Management Association (ACMA) and the Commission for Case Manager Certification (CCMC) , join forces to recognize the critical role case managers provide and to announce the 2024 National Case Management Week theme: Encouraging, Engaging and Empowering.

By aligning around this common theme, ACMA and CCMC reflect their joint definition of case management, released in 2022.“Professional case managers help navigate complex systems to achieve mutual goals, advocate for those they serve, and recognize personal dignity, autonomy, and the right to self-determination.”

Together, ACMA and CCMC encourage professional case managers as well as those interested in the profession or care coordination roles to begin planning for National Case Management Week, Oct. 13-19, and raise awareness and recognition to those in this professional practice. They also encourage stakeholders to engage with the community and advocate for the expansion of access to professional development opportunities and certification. Both ACMA and the Commission recognize each other's educational programs as part of their joint commitment in supporting certified case management professionals.

"The Commission celebrates the vital role of professional case managers as client advocates and health care innovators," said MaryBeth Kurland, MPA, CAE, ICE-CCP, CEO of the Commission. "Alongside ACMA, we are committed to empowering case managers to pursue professional development opportunities that elevate their practice and benefit their clients."

ACMA and CCMC join the health care community to celebrate the achievements of these essential professionals and to promote the critical work they do.“Case managers coordinate transitions of care, navigate complex care, and advocate for those they serve. During National Case Management Week, ACMA and CCMC want to highlight case managers, recognize them and bring awareness to the services they provide,” said L. Greg Cunningham, CEO of ACMA.

Join ACMA and CCMC as they celebrate case managers across the nation, Oct. 13-19, 2024.

About the American Case Management Association

Founded in 1999, the American Case Management Association (ACMA) is a national, non-profit, professional membership association, which strives to provide resources, solutions and support for Case Management and Transitions of Care professionals. ACMA is comprised of more than 17,000 members and 50,000 educational subscribers, including nurses, social workers, physicians and other professionals affiliated with case management. Through a variety of educational conferences and networking events at both the state and national level, ACMA provides its members with numerous opportunities to develop their skills, grow in their profession and learn from the experiences and practices of fellow members. For more information, visit acmaweb.org/ncmw or follow us on Instagram @AmericanCaseManagement , on Facebook @TheACMA and X at @TheACMA or on LinkedIn @American-Case-Management-Association .



About the Commission for Case Manager Certification

The Commission for Case Manager Certification is the first and largest nationally accredited case management certification organization, credentialing more than 50,000 professional case managers and disability management specialists. The Commission is a nonprofit, volunteer organization that oversees the process of case manager certification with its CCM® and CDMS® credentials. Offering an extensive portfolio of certification and professional advancement activities, the Commission is the most active and prestigious certification organization supporting the practices of case management and disability management. For more information, visit and , connect with the Commission on Facebook or follow us on X @CCM_Cert.

