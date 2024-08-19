Inventhelp Inventor Develops Handheld Copper Pipe Soldering Tool (SNF-427)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a safer means of soldering pipe that would eliminate the need for a torch tool that can cause fire hazards," said an inventor, from Berkeley, Calif., "so I invented the SOLDER QUICK. My design would uniformly heat the surface area of the pipe, and distribute melted solder evenly, in a matter of seconds."

The invention provides an improved handheld tool for soldering copper pipe. In doing so, it reduces the hazards associated with conventional torch soldering methods. As a result, it increases safety, precision, and efficiency. The invention features an ergonomic design that is easy to use so it is ideal for professional plumbers, HVAC contractors, building construction workers, electricians, pipefitters, etc. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the San Francisco sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-SNF-427, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp