The Wonderful Company Announces Steve Myers As President Of Wine Businesses

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) John G. Holder Joins as Senior Vice President of Wine Sales



Award-Winning Portfolio Includes JUSTIN Vineyards & Winery, Lewis Cellars, and Landmark Vineyards

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Wonderful Company has announced veteran wine leader Steve Myers as the new president of its diverse portfolio of luxury wine brands, which includes JUSTIN Vineyards & Winery in Paso Robles, Lewis Cellars in Napa, and Landmark Vineyards in Sonoma.

With decades of experience in the wine industry, Myers has spent the last 14 years as president of Distinguished Vineyards, which includes Markham Vineyards in Napa, MacRostie Winery in Sonoma, and Argyle Winery in Oregon. Myers has also held senior executive positions in strategy, sales, and marketing at Duckhorn Wine Company, Beam Wine Estates, and Allied Domecq Wines.

“Steve Myers is the perfect leader for a perfect moment in the continued evolution of our wine business,” said Stewart Resnick, chairman and co-founder of The Wonderful Company, who had previously served as president of wine for the company.“Producing great wine is part art and part science. Our passion and commitment to doing it right, connecting with the ever-evolving tastes of wine lovers, and being a meaningful part of the wine communities where our orchards and tasting rooms are located require a world-class team and leader. Steve brings seasoned leadership, a successful record of driving growth, and an instinct for the wholesale, DTC, and hospitality areas that will be invaluable for our next chapter.”

Myers assumes his position as JUSTIN, Lewis Cellars, and Landmark are all taking strong steps in their development as premier wine brands.

“It's a special opportunity to take leadership of a group of wine brands that are succeeding and growing, embracing innovation, and most importantly making fantastic wines,” said Myers.“Stewart and Lynda Resnick have well-earned reputations as leading entrepreneurs and business leaders who invest in and build their enterprises with a commitment to excellence. They and their wine brands epitomize quality, value, and accomplishment, and their commitment to investing in and giving back to the communities where they operate is unparalleled. There is a great team in place that I'm honored and excited to join.”

In addition to Myers, John G. Holder is joining the organization as senior vice president of wine sales. Holder most recently worked as vice president of wine sales at Scheid Family Wines. His deep experience in wine sales will further our brand development across the country. Holder said,“I'm thrilled to join the Resnicks, Steve Myers, and the teams at JUSTIN, Lewis Cellars, and Landmark. These are all amazing brands, and I look forward to the opportunity to share their stories with our distributors, restaurants, and retailers and ensure as many wine lovers as possible experience our award-winning wines.”

This month, Napa-based Lewis Cellars announced a relaunch and rebranding with construction also underway for its new tasting room in the renowned Stag's Leap District on Silverado Trail. Lewis, acquired by The Wonderful Company in 2021, is set to be a focus for Myers as he establishes himself within the company.

Paso Robles-based JUSTIN Vineyards & Winery, founded in 1981 and known for crafting world-class wines using Bordeaux grape varieties, including its flagship ISOSCELES red blend, is currently expanding its offering of varietals. In addition, The Vineyard Estate features five-star accommodations at the JUST INN® and a MICHELIN-Starred dining experience at The Restaurant at JUSTIN.

Sonoma-based Landmark Vineyards rounds out the California triple-threat portfolio that Myers will oversee. Since 1974, Landmark has been dedicated to producing handcrafted, ultra-premium Chardonnay and Pinot Noir. Its Hop Kiln Estate is a registered California Historical Landmark and expands Landmark Vineyards' presence with two tasting rooms and properties in Sonoma and the Russian River Valley. The brand is putting a renewed focus on its direct-to-consumer business.

To learn more about The Wonderful Company wine brands, visit LewisCellars.com , , and . To learn more about the company's corporate social responsibility impact, visit .

About The Wonderful Company

The Wonderful Company is a privately held $6 billion global company dedicated to harvesting health and happiness around the world. Its iconic brands include FIJI Water, POM Wonderful, Wonderful Pistachios, Wonderful Halos, Wonderful Seedless Lemons, Teleflora, and JUSTIN Vineyards & Winery, Landmark Vineyards, and Lewis Cellars. The Wonderful Company's connection to consumers has health at its heart and giving back in its DNA. To learn more about The Wonderful Company, its products, and its core values, please visit or follow The Wonderful Company on LinkedIn , Facebook , and Instagram .

PRESS CONTACT

Meg Magee

Manager, Consumer Public Relations, Wine

...

(310) 210-1097

