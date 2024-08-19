Azerbaijani And Russian Presidents Visited Holy Myrrhbearers Cathedral
Date
8/19/2024 10:09:14 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and
Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation, visited the
Holy Myrrhbearers Cathedral in Baku on August 19, Azernews
reports.
