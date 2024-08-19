عربي


Azerbaijani And Russian Presidents Visited Holy Myrrhbearers Cathedral

8/19/2024 10:09:14 AM

Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation, visited the Holy Myrrhbearers Cathedral in Baku on August 19, Azernews reports.

