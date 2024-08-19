Express Healthcare Staffing Awarded Quality Certification From The Joint Commission

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) OKLAHOMA CITY, Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- After a rigorous, unannounced onsite national review in June, Express Healthcare Staffing earned The Joint Commission's Seal of Approval® for Care Staffing Services. The Seal is a symbol of quality that reflects a healthcare staffing agency's commitment to providing safe and quality patient care.

The Staffing Services Certification demonstrates Express Healthcare's efforts to address how qualifications and competencies of staff are determined, placement of staff and how their performance is monitored.

Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval® for Health Care Staffing Services

During the visit, a team of Joint Commission reviewers evaluated compliance with related certification standards including ethics policies, credentialing processes and emergency preparedness, among other organizational processes. Joint Commission standards are developed in consultation with healthcare experts and providers, measurement experts and patients.

"The reviewer shared that she was extremely impressed with our business model and loved our centralized credentialing and overall support to the field in the areas of risk and legal," said Julie Tate, Vice President of Express Healthcare Staffing.

The Healthcare Staffing Services Certification recognizes healthcare staffing firms committed to striving for excellence and fostering continuous improvement in patient safety and quality of care, according to Ken Grubbs, DNP, MBA, RN, executive vice president of Accreditation and Certification Operations and chief nursing officer, The Joint Commission.

"We commend Express Healthcare Staffing for using The Joint Commission certification process to reduce variation in clinical processes and to strengthen its clinical program to drive safer, higher quality and more compassionate care for individuals served," Grubbs added.

Express Healthcare Staffing, an Express Employment Professionals company, is in the business of people. Express Healthcare Staffing supports local business communities and professionals seeking new career opportunities by offering an individual approach to healthcare staffing placements.

